School budget sees 5.45 percent increase

Milton’s school board approved sending a $30.1 million general fund budget to ballot late last month for fiscal year 2018, a $1.5 million, or 5.45 percent increase from the current year.

If approved by voters on Town Meeting Day, the education spending per equalized pupil will climb to $15,039, a 6.79 percent increase over FY17.

“If we want to have this community as a community and school of choice, we have to make the investment for all students, not just what is mandated,” board chairwoman Lori Donna said when the numbers were approved at a Jan. 28 meeting.

The board contained cuts by using an even $1 million from the fund balance. This portion would cover non-discretionary increases and new programming costs, the board’s presentation states.

Milton’s tax rate would increase from $1.4013 to $1.5022 if voters approve the budget, which would cost taxpayers with a $250,000 home about an additional $250 this year, or about $21 per month, MTSD business manager Don Johnson said.

According to Johnson, the board is only responsible for 30 percent of the increase taxpayers will see.

The remaining 70 percent comes from a 4.09 percent drop-off in the town’s common level of appraisal in 2016, an anomaly after holding somewhat steady for the past 10 years, town documents show.

The CLA attempts to equalize property taxes paid to the education fund. Each year, the Vermont Tax Department compares properties’ sale prices to their grand list values over three years to determine the education tax rate.

In 2016, several homes in Milton sold for more then their assessed values, town treasurer John Gifford said, reducing Milton’s CLA and increasing Milton’s education tax rate.

Before Milton received its CLA from the state, administrators proposed an approximate 2 percent budget increase, officials said.

“I was really excited about this; I thought adding the programs in [the budget] were affordable, we could do this, it was going to move our district forward,” board member Cathy Vadnais said, recognizing the present-day 6.79 percent might be difficult for some taxpayers.

Johnson said the district’s proposed spending is only responsible for $75 of the $250 increase. The budget aims to enhance culture and enrichment in the Milton school district, superintendent Ann Bradshaw said.

The proposed approaches will “anticipate needs and educate students, teach replacement behaviors, [raise] expectations for student conduct, but at the same time, [provide] the supports that they need,” Bradshaw said at the Jan. 9 school board meeting.

One of these proposals is replacing contracted social workers with in-house hires. The shift amounts to about an additional $247,000.

As of now, the district contracts two Howard Center employees at the high school and another two at the elementary school. If approved, they’d be traded for two district social workers. An additional three would also be hired.

A pilot Tier III academic and therapeutic program for the elementary school to help students who struggle in an everyday classroom adds about $177,000. The program would staff two new hires — one dual certified in general and special education and one special education teacher with a concentration in behavioral intervention — in addition to one of the five in-house social workers, MES principal Bridget Gagne said last month.

With this budget, elementary school administrators also hope to phase field trips back in after they were cut in previous years due to budget constraints, Johnson explained.

The district also wants to hire a special education teacher and behavioral interventionist for a middle school planning room, a $131,000 expense, school numbers show.

FY18’s budget adds a middle school assistant principal to replace the student services coordinator. About an extra $20,000 is allocated for the position, the budget draft shows.

Two school psychologists are included in the proposal, replacing contracted services, an additional $75,000 above the current payment for contracted help.

Hiring more special educators and behavioral interventionists will add what Bradshaw called another layer of intervention for students who may struggle in a general education classroom.

Outgoing board member Karen LaFond expressed the need for this support. With kids of her own in the elementary school, she said she’s experienced first-hand how tapped the school is, understanding the need to have a structure, or middle ground, to help students succeed outside of the general classroom. The plan would help all students, she said.

To offset the increased costs, about $500,000 is expected from a special education reimbursement. Up to $75,000 is anticipated back from Medicaid claims, Bradshaw said last month.

The budget also hires two middle school world language teachers, a district-wide music teacher and furniture for high school art classrooms, the presentation shows. Grades 6-12 can also expect a grant-funded math or writing coach.

In total, the new programming costs a little under $1 million.

“We’ve had extensive discussions,” Bradshaw said of talks with school administrators. “I think we share a vision of what we’re trying to do.”

The remainder of the $1.5 million increase in large part stems from increasing non-discretionary costs, such as student transportation, district insurance, workers compensation, town financial services and heating fuel and electricity, Johnson said last month.

Moving forward, board members said they want to speak to legislators about Gov. Phil Scott’s school budget proposals. He has suggested level funding budgets, revising funding mechanisms and moving the school budget vote to late May.

“It would have really affected education here in Milton,” Donna said, noting the board would have had to cut millions for a 0 percent increase, a feat it accomplished in 2012.

Regardless of looming legislative changes, the $30.1 million proposal is headed for the printers.

“I’ve seen many plans put into place, and they come and go,” school trustee Rae Couillard said, “and this is the first plan that I’ve seen in a long time that I think is actually gonna work.”