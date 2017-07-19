School board looks to fill open seat

The Milton School Board is seeking applicants to fill its open trustee seat.

With member Jennifer Taylor resigning in early July after just four months, the board has 30 days to fill the vacancy, according to Vermont School Board Association bylaws.

“We absolutely need people who are serious and concerned about the issues related to the school district to respond and serve their community for the remainder of this term,” vice-chairwoman Karen LaFond said.

LaFond, who is taking the lead on the application process, said this short term position — which would last until Town Meeting Day 2018 — is an opportunity for interested residents “to tip their toe in the water” and decide if its something they want to do in the long run.

At board meetings over the last few months, a slew of residents expressed disappointment and anger in how the board handles its affairs. Specifically, Miltonians say the board lacks transparency.

In public comments at these meetings, some Miltonians vowed to run for the next open trustee seat to ensure change in the district. LaFond said she encourages those individuals to submit an application.

Taylor, who gave her notice to board members on July 8 and official resignation to the town offices on July 11, said she spent her time on the board attempting to create transparency, but did not feel her voice was heard as equally as other trustees’.

She said she couldn’t continue serving on a board that “did not value all thoughts and ideas.”

According to LaFond, the board “absolutely” welcomes differing opinions in a new trustee.

The board asks applicants to send a letter of interest, statement of background and reasons as to why he or she wants to serve. All documentation should be sent to the Herrick Ave. school, addressed to chairwoman Lori Donna by Friday, July 28 at 3 p.m. Candidates must be Milton residents.

Once submissions are in, the board will conduct interviews at a special board meeting that is yet to be announced.

Because the position is a seat in public office and not a typical day-to-day job, the meeting will not be a standard interview-like procedure, LaFond said.

Trustees will vote on who they believe would best fill the seat. Per VSBA guidelines, community members will not have a say in who’s voted in, but residents are welcome to attend the meeting, LaFond explained.

The interview process will depend on how many applications the board receives, LaFond said. If one person applies, then the decision is made for them. If multiple people express interest, trustees could possibly ask questions similar to those published in the Independent leading up to Town Meeting Day 2017, LaFond added.

This year’s three questions touched on one’s motivations and qualifications to serve, the pros and cons to using fund balance dollars to offset budget increases from year to year and how to increase transparency.

LaFond said trustees are trying to make the appointee process as comparable to the regular election as possible.

In recent years when an open trustee seat surfaced, the vacancy coincided with an election in town, LaFond explained. That is not the case this time.

Once appointed, the new trustee will decide which committees he or she would like to join, LaFond said. If he or she has a “burning passion” for policy, then they can join the policy team, she said. If his or her key interest is joining the communication committee to improve conversation between trustees and residents, even better, she added.

Trustees meet the second and fourth Monday and have two committee meetings every month. The position requires a flexible person who has evenings free, LaFond said.

“There’s quite a bit of work to be done,” she added.

In her fourth year on the board, LaFond said residents are welcome to reach out to her with questions regarding the open seat. She can be contacted at

klafond@mtsd-vt.org or 238-5488.