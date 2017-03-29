School board approves $29M revised budget

Top: Attendees are pictured at a recent school board meeting. Above: Milton School Board member Rae Couillard is pictured at a recent budget meeting.

After three weeks of deliberation, the Milton School Board approved sending a revised $29.2 million general fund budget to ballot at its meeting Monday night.

The new plan – to be voted Tuesday, April 18 – represents a $565,204, or a 1.98 increase from the current fiscal year.

On Town Meeting Day, voters shot down the board’s original $30.1 million proposal — a 5.45 percent, or $1.5 million increase — 1,038 to 677.

The new proposal would decrease education spending per equalized pupil by almost half, from a 6.79 percent increase down to 3.56 percent over FY17, or $15,039 to $14,585.

If approved, taxpayers with a $250,000 home would see a $11.57 monthly increase on their tax bills, business manager Don Johnson said, totaling around $139 per year. The estimated tax rate increase is $0.0555, or 3.96 percent.

This time, the board hopes to see more than the 21 percent turnout they saw on March 7. Just 1,720 of the town’s 8,138 registered voters turned out.

Bradshaw asked the board to approve a set increase Monday night, saying the administration would then determine from where the exact reductions would stem.

Until a budget passes, though, Bradshaw said decisions about specific cuts and hires will wait.

Contracts won’t be sent out to support staff, fall athletic coaches won’t be hired, two more faculty members may be notified of possible termination and vacant positions won’t be filled unless they warrant high competition, she said.

Two newly proposed school psychologist positions meet this requirement and will soon be posted for hire, she noted.

“It’s a fluid process,” Bradshaw said of the decisions to come.

She gave high school music teacher Gisele McCrae’s upcoming retirement as an example. Though it’s a loss for the district, Bradshaw said the retirement is a chance to hire someone with less experience for less money.

This, along with a recent high salaried resignation, allow for more room elsewhere in the budget, she said.

Initially, Bradshaw’s goal was to achieve a FY18 budget to enhance culture and enrichment in Milton schools.

During the revision process, however, many of these enhancements were nixed as the administration focused on maintaining current programs. New programming, Bradshaw said, will instead be phased in over time.

The in-house psychologists, who would replace contracted services through the Howard Center for an additional $8,000, are still part of the revised initiative.

Other proposals still up for consideration are two middle school world language teachers, an assistant middle school principal for $20,000 and a social worker for the elementary school, Bradshaw said.

Community members expressed support for the original 5.45 percent general fund increase at recent board meetings, noting the importance of elementary and middle school special education and behavioral intervention — which comprised a good chunk of the proposed programming.

Chairwoman Lori Donna said the board weighed the community comments with what the ballots conveyed to them on Town Meeting Day.

“I had hoped that we could start some of the things that have been identified, but it does give us a more measured approach,” she said, noting the board will reassess the programming next year.

“We’re responsive to what the community told us, and we’re trying hard to make progress at the same time with reduced resources,” Bradshaw added.

Donna said the board will finalize its FY19 budget sooner that it did FY18’s, which was done in late January.

“That’s a lesson we learned as well,” she said. “To have that communication earlier and more often and provide a forum that people will come out to.”

FY18’s budget increase is largely affected by the common level of appraisal set by the state. Milton experienced a 4 percent drop this year because property values in town have increased.

Residents said clearer explanations of the CLA, the role of state mandates and the direct effect certain cuts would have on kids’ education are all needed from the board next time before Miltonians hit voting booths.

To get the word out, a small group of involved residents formed a budget task force, which convened last week with Bradshaw to brainstorm how to attract more people to the polls.

Emailing calendar invites to parents, actively posting on the district’s social media pages, distributing vote-date signs and knocking on doors were among the ideas discussed.

Officials opted to hold the vote before April school vacation. The sooner a budget is approved, the better, they said, noting the needed time to find new hires and give notice to faculty that may need to be cut.

School trustees will hold a pre-Town Meeting style gathering Monday, April 17 at 6 p.m. in the Milton High School library.