School board apologizes to AD candidate

After a three-week deliberation, the Milton School Board has apologized to former athletic director candidate LeVar Barrino, citing inconsistent communication tactics.

Barrino, who was confidently chosen as a 12-person hiring committee’s top pick for the open position, received a letter from board chairwoman Lori Donna late last week.

According to Donna, Barrino received ambiguous communication between the board and superintendent Ann Bradshaw on whether he was still a candidate for the job.

“We regret the frustration this caused, and, on behalf of the district, we extend our heartfelt apologies to you for this error,” Donna wrote.

The confusion started on June 12, when the board was set to approve Barrino’s $56,000 position. Rather, the board tabled his appointment.

Outgoing AD Michael Jabour and hiring committee members left the meeting puzzled, wondering why the board didn’t act.

In the following days, Barrino received a brief phone call and letter from Bradshaw. Bradshaw’s June 14 letter, obtained by the Independent, contained wording that led Barrino to believe the job was no longer his, even though he was previously sent a letter of intent, his lawyer Elizabeth Miller said.

“I write to inform you that your appointment was not acted on by the school board on June 12, 2017,” Bradshaw’s letter read. “As you know, appointments are not final until approved by the board and a contract is signed.

“I wish you every success in the future,” she continued.

According to Miller, Barrino read the last phrase with a “pretty direct understanding” his candidacy was over, so he moved on, she said.

“While it was not the intention of the board to be misleading, the result remains that you reasonably believed that the board had decided not to proceed with your candidacy,” Donna wrote. “The board would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge that your response to this information was completely reasonable.”

After Barrino became one of two final candidates for the AD job, he informed his employer, the Boys and Girls Club in Burlington. But after Bradshaw called to inform him the school board tabled his appointment, Barrino retained his job at the Club, executive director Mary Alice McKenzie said. She’s worked with Barrino for 10 of his 16 years at the organization and served as his reference for the Milton job.

“He’s a great staff person here with great relationships. As his employer, I wasn’t looking for him to move on,” McKenzie said. “On the other hand, I feel very privileged to work with a group of staff people at the Boys and Girls Club who give their heart and soul to this mission, so I celebrate when one of these staff members receives an opportunity.”

The AD position, McKenzie said, was a chance for Barrino to advance professionally. He maintains deep relations with the kids he works with, she said, and for them to see him move up sends a positive message.

“He will bring great skills and work and attitude no matter where he goes,” she added.

As Barrino dove back into his work in Burlington, a discussion on racial issues in the Milton Town School District took root.

In his June 16 resignation letter, Jabour wrote the board’s lack of explanation for tabling Barrino’s appointment led him to believe the decision was race-related. Jabour said the board offered neither Barrino nor the hiring committee any reasoning.

Having two consecutive black male ADs must not be what the board wanted, Jabour concluded. His letter came a week after 12-year-old Mikhayla Lee alleged racism and hate speech occurred in the middle school — an incident advocacy group Black Lives Matter Vermont said the district “mishandled,” leading to its call for Bradshaw’s resignation.

Because Barrino refrained from joining any community discussions on the matter, Donna expressed appreciation for what she deemed his professionalism, patience and “admirable character” through the process.

At a June 21 special meeting, the board issued a statement to the 60 or so residents present, saying trustees tabled Barrino’s appointment because they needed time to gather more information.

At that same meeting, students, parents, teachers, coaches and residents from both the hiring committee and the community at-large expressed concern for what they said was deeply rooted racism in Milton schools as well as the board’s lack of transparency in its hiring practices. People again called for Bradshaw’s resignation, along with the trustees’ if they didn’t act soon.

A day later, Miller said Donna called Barrino, asking him to come in for an interview. Barrino declined to respond and directed his attorney to handle all further communication with the district.

Meanwhile, residents still searching for answers returned to a June 26 board meeting to demand more information. The board said the four-day turnaround was not enough time to address the issue, but planned to set a date for a community forum on race later this summer.

A group of 15 community members wanted to have that discussion sooner, though. They gathered last night at Cornerstone Community Church to begin talking about how to best create change in Milton schools.

According to a meeting agenda warned today, trustees are set to schedule a date for their own forum at their next meeting this Monday, July 10.

Other than the usual “contracts” agenda item, there is nothing warned related to the AD position. However, Miller confirmed that Barrino granted the board permission to release its recent apology letter. Donna did not return the Independent’s request for comment Friday.

In her letter to Barrino, Donna also said it’s important he and the community know his race did not play a role in the board’s decision.

“Indeed, the board members involved in the hiring process were unaware of your race until the outgoing athletic director’s resignation letter, which the board received several days after tabling the athletic director discussion,” Donna wrote.

An onslaught of feedback from residents calling for action on persistent racism in Milton schools led Donna to concede the district recognizes the need for a dialogue.

Miller said Barrino is finished commenting on the matter. Similarly, Donna said the board would refrain from answering any further questions specific to Barrino, citing privacy concerns.

“We will, however, discuss with the Milton community two major themes that surfaced during this process: the hiring process at Milton schools, including the verbal and written correspondence received by candidates, and the broader concerns of the effect of racism in our schools,” Donna wrote.