Obituary: Sarah J. McDonald

Williston/Milton – Sarah Jean McDonald, 60, died peacefully on Nov. 25, 2017 at the Burlington Health and Rehab Center.

Sarah was born in Burlington on Sept. 2, 1957, the daughter of Francis and Eleanor (Lane) McDonald.

She graduated from Milton High School and began working at Fletcher Allen Health Care in Burlington. She returned to school during this time and received her nursing degree from UVM. She continued working at the University of Vermont Medical Center, where she worked for over 40 years, 35 years as a registered nurse.

Sarah lived in Milton for most of her life, the last three at Maple Tree Place in Williston.

Sarah is survived by her longtime partner, Barbara Tyler, of Williston; Barb’s children Rob, Lisa, Kim and Jenn Tyler; by her sisters Elizabeth “Betty” Morgan of Fairfax, Carol Ann Bushey and her husband, James, of Green Cove Springs, Fla. and Eleanor Parker of Kernersville, N.C.; by her brother, George McDonald, and his wife, Marie, of Milton and by several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Calvin Morgan.

Contributions in Sarah’s memory may be made to All Breed Rescue, 491 Industrial Ave., Williston, VT 05495.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 11 a.m. in St. Ann’s Cemetery in Milton. Online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.