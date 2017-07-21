Sandra Tomlinson

MILTON – Sandra Jean Tomlinson, 72, died peacefully on July 19, 2017 at the VNA Respite House in Colchester, with loving family by her side.

Sandra was born Nov. 6, 1944 in Burlington, the daughter of Theodore and Gladys (Merchant) Lattrell.

Sandy graduated from Rice Memorial High School in 1962. She married Richard Wayne Tomlinson on Sept. 5, 1964 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in So. Burlington.

Sandy’s calling in life was to care for others. She loved caring for her children, grandchildren,and eventually her mother and mother-in-law.

She is survived by her daughters Meredith Tomlinson and close friend, Mary Ellen Fleiter, of Colchester; Jennifer Tomlinson and fiancé, Chris LaBerge, of Milton; by her grandchildren Cody and fiancé, Alicia; Dustin, Bailey, Shea and Juliana; and by her great-grandson, Cody Jr.; by her brother, Theodore Lattrell, and his wife, Joanne, of Duxbury; by her sisters Carol Wuyts of Maryland and Susan Dove and her husband, Greg, of Texas and by several nieces and nephews.

Sandy was predeceased by her husband, Richard Tomlinson Sr., in 2012, and by her son, Richard Jr., in 1999.

Special thanks is given to the VNA Respite House and staff for the excellent care she received during her short stay.

At Sandy’s request, there will be no visiting hours. Memorials in her memory may be made to the VNA Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway Colchester, VT 05446.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Maplewood Cemetery in Huntington.

