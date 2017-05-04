Sand Bar searches for food truck vendors

Food trucks are on the rise in Vermont, and Milton’s Sand Bar State Park is eager to jump on the trend.

With hotspots like Burlington’s ArtsRiot and Leddy Park attracting residents with food truck cuisine, regional parks manager Robert Peterson of the Vt. Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation said it’s a scene that can’t be ignored.

“It’s gonna be a deviation from what we’ve done in the past,” Peterson said.

Entering this season, which begins Memorial Day weekend, the park was in between concessionaires. In the past several years, a trailer housed the park’s snack bar. Back in the ’80s, beach-goers ate at an on-site Dairy Queen.

Peterson said the park hopes to provide a mix of both healthy items and guilty pleasures.

So far, eight vendors have expressed interest, including Bluebird BBQ and Fuego in Burlington, Milton’s Hound Dogs, Essex Jct.’s Rajun Cajun, Broken Arrow Café in South Hero and Fairfax-based KC’s Red Hots.

More vendors may apply in the coming weeks, Peterson added.

Four parking spots near the site’s playground will be blocked off for the trucks, Peterson said. Two vendors will be present at a time and only on weekends, he added.

The weekend-only hours are a change from the park’s norm.

According to Peterson, about 50,000 people visit Sand Bar every summer. Having trucks on site, he said, can provide exposure to growing businesses.

The food truck movement also supports local businesses and Vermont’s beloved farm-to-plate ethos, he added.

“This park, it’s a powerhouse,” the manager said, noting the department is in the early stages of re-envisioning Sand Bar.

Recognizing the growing phenomenon, Peterson said people can get “some of the best fare imaginable” from a food truck; going to a fancy restaurant isn’t necessary, he said.

As Peterson begins to vet interested applicants, he said he wants to ensure vendors are dependable and can be present throughout the entire season, which ends Labor Day weekend.

Vendors keep all proceeds minus paying the state an administrative fee of $10 per day or $15 per weekend.

If all goes well, Peterson said the trucks could make for a new operating model at the park. He’s optimistic about what the delectable cuisine options could bring.

Food genres will vary from American favorites like hot dogs to Latin cuisine and more. Grand Isle’s Island Homemade Ice Cream will also be available near the playground, Peterson said, motioning to the grass area where the old snack bar trailer was located.

Sand Bar does not have a permanent concession stand, setting it apart from other state beaches, Peterson said. Bringing in a new food truck scene will allow for creativity and variety.

The food area will be handicap accessible, Peterson noted, and provides a chance for the park to experiment.

“Also, I just think it’s gonna be fun,” he said.