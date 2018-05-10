Ryan David Nichols, 22, of Milton died unexpectedly on Thursday, May 3, 2018.

He was born on Feb. 2, 1996 in Burlington, the son of David & Debra (Demingware) Nichols. He graduated from Milton High School in 2014 and had completed three years at the John Molson School of Business at Concordia University in Montreal.

Ryan worked as a team leader for Hannaford Supermarket in Milton. While at Milton High School, Ryan excelled in a variety of sports including basketball, baseball and hockey. He loved to laugh and enjoyed making others laugh and smile. His warmth, compassion and kindness were a gift to this world.

Survivors include his father, David Nichols and his partner, Jodi Adams, of Milton; Ryan’s mother, Debra J. Nichols, and her partner, Peter Badger, of Washington; Ryan’s twin brother, Alexander Nichols, of Tempe, Ariz.; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.