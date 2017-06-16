Roy Tinker

Milton – Roy C. Tinker, 80, died peacefully Monday, June 12, 2017 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Roy was born on May 27, 1937 in Waterville, the son of Floyd and Iletta (Flood) Tinker.

On March 9, 1957, he married Wanda Cross.

Roy worked as a heavy equipment operator for many years for Bob Mathieu Construction, Flander’s Lumber and Excavating, and owned Roy’s Excavating. He also drove for Mathieu’s Enterprises and Mountain Transit and worked for the Town of Milton, Milton Police and Milton Rescue. He also worked on excavating the site for the Minor Funeral Home while it was being built.

Roy was also a Boy Scout leader when his sons were young.

Roy loved hunting and fishing. That was enhanced by sharing those experiences with his father, brother, sons, grandsons and granddaughter. His gift of storytelling and humor will keep his memory alive for everyone. He also enjoyed riding his Honda motorcycle with his kids.

In addition to Wanda, Roy is survived by his children, Diane Barrows and her husband, Randy; Randy Tinker and Tammy Remillard and Rodney Tinker and his wife, Crystal, all of Milton; his grandchildren, Crystal and Trevor, Trevor and Sarah, Shawn and Jessica, Kevin, Corey, Nathan, Meaghan and Brandon, Erin, Logan, Brandan, Damien and Evan; his great grandchildren Shaley, Katelyn, Jacob, Abby, Makayla, Avery, Kristofer, Michael and Jace; by a special son, John Lafayette of Grand Isle; by his twin brother Royce Tinker and wife, Christine; his brothers-in-law and sister-in-laws Shirley and Francis Parrott, Bubby Cross and John and Eleanor Cross and by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his daughter Darlene in 1994 and by his siblings and spouses Elaine, Floyd and Althea Tinker, Lois and Willard Fellows, Audrey and Sonny Labounty and Iona and Bug Domingue and by his in-laws Eleanor, Harold, Barbara, Raymond and Eunice and Betty Cross.

Special thanks to Betsy and Melinda of the VNA and Dr. and Pat Moor for the excellent care given to Roy.

Visiting hours were be held Thursday, June 15 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. in the Minor Funeral Home in Milton.

A funeral service was held Friday, June 16 at 11 a.m. in the Minor Funeral Home with burial following in Sanderson Corners Cemetery in Fairfax.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com