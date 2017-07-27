MILTON – Rose Mary Guilmette, 87, died peacefully at her home on Monday July 24, 2017, surrounded by her loving family.

Rose was born Aug. 15, 1929 in Colchester, the daughter of the late Napoleon and Grace LaRock Pidgeon. Rose was married to Richard Guilmette Sr. on April 3, 1948.

She worked at the Screen Shop in Winooski and later for General Electric. A very crafty person, she loved sewing, ceramics, knitting, crocheting, reading and playing computer games on her X-Box. She was a communicant of St. Ann Catholic Church in Milton.

Rose is survived by her husband of over 69 years, Richard Guilmette Sr., of Milton; by her children Brenda Estus and her husband, Gary, of Westford; Suzanne Sauve and her husband, Stephen, of Grand Isle and Stephen Guilmette of Milton; by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; by her sister, Connie; by her brother-in-law, Dick; by several nieces and nephews and by her special cat, Angel.

She was predeceased by her son Richard Guilmette Jr.; by her grandson Jason and by her brothers and sisters Lorette, Rita, Francis, Paul and Nancy.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 28, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Minor Funeral Home in Milton with the Rev. John Feltz officiating. Burial will follow in the Fort Ethan Allen Cemetery in Colchester.

A special thank you is extended to the kind folks at VNA Hospice for the compassionate care extended to Rose during her illness.

Flowers are welcome, or contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 55 Day Ln. or to either the VNA Home Care Program or the VNA Hospice Program; please specify as both are addressed to 1110 Prim Rd., Colchester, VT 05446

Online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.