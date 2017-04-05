Rose-Lee Ellis

Q: What does being a good citizen mean to you?

A: Being a good citizen means caring for the community and for the people in the community. It also means being a good role model to students or peers, younger or older than you.

Q: Give an example of when you were a good citizen.

A: In class, I usually go around helping younger students or just people who need help. I also pick up trash if I ever see any on the ground.

Q: Why is it important to help your school and your community?

A: It is important to help because knowing that you’re helping can just be a relief on yourself and others. It also shows that you are a leader and people can trust you. It also shows you’re responsible so adults can trust you more.