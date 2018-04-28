Sex: Spayed female

Breed: Domestic short hair – white

Age: ~ 9 years old

Reason Here: My owner could no longer care for me

Arrival Date: 2/13/2018

Special Considerations: I am on a prescription diet

Rosalie: an absolute vision in white. Rosalie is a senior gal whose looks certainly did not fade with age! Rosalie is described by her previous owner as an independent and gentle lady. In addition, she was listed as being reserved and shy, but since her arrival here, we regularly find her at the front of her living quarters asking for pets from the public. Are you looking for a mature cat with plenty of meows and love to share? This might just be the cat for you!

My thoughts on Cats & dogs: No thank you! I need a home without any other animals

To see more animals like Rosalie that are up for adoption, visit the Humane Society of Chittenden County.