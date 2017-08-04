Rosalie Lavigne

RICHMOND – Rosalie M. Lavigne, 73 of Richmond passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington surrounded by her loving family.

Rose was born Dec. 2, 1943 in Sweetsburg, P.Q. the daughter of the late Frederick and Edna Shonyo Wilson.

On Aug. 11, 1962 she married Stephen A. Lavigne in South Burlington.

Rose and Steve ran the Lucky Spot Restaurant in Richmond for two years as well as the White Lantern in Milton for three years, she as a waitress and he as the cook. Later on both worked for the Country Pantry Restaurant in Fairfax for over seven years. She was proud of the fact that she was able to assist their son David at JP’s Restaurant in Essex for 17 years. On April 2, 2004 she was predeceased by her loving partner and husband.

Rose was so positive, sweet, strong and gentle. Her smile could light up a room, and her laugh was infectious. She loved her family, friends, her JP’s family and all the customers she served through the years. She was truly special to so many people, the way she touched everyone with her beautiful smile and high spirits was breath of fresh air. She was a mom, a nana, great-grandma and everyone’s best friend. Although she is not with us physically, she will forever remain in our hearts. We hope you and dad are sharing a nice slow dance together right now.

She leaves behind her children David Lavigne and his wife, Denise, of Charlotte; Lora Hodgdon and her husband, Greg, of Fairfax; Steven Lavigne and his wife, Stefanie, of Clovis, Calif. and Mark Tatro-Lavigne and his partner, Dan, of Underhill; her grandchildren Matthew Bevins, David, Paul and Clay Lavigne and Amanda Perry; her great-grandson, Riley; her brothers and sisters Jimmy Wilson and wife, Margaret; Heather Edwards and husband, Bob; Susan Wilson and companion, George; Marjorie Pedini and husband, Mike, and Paul Wilson; her aunt, Marjorie Mayville, of Burlington; her brothers-in-law Roy Lavigne and Ronnie Wheel; her Uncle Wayne and Aunt Kitty Wilson of New York; and her nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides her husband, Steve, she was predeceased by her mother and father, Edna and Frederick; by her brother, Harold, and by her father-in-law, Ralph Wheel.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at Minor Funeral Home, Route 7 in Milton. Burial followed in River View Cemetery in Richmond.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 55 Day Ln., Williston, VT 05495-1460. Visiting hours were held Monday, July 31 at Minor Funeral Home.

