Robert Langdeau

ESSEX – Robert L. Langdeau, 73 died unexpectedly on Nov. 25, 2017 at the Parrish Medical Center in Titusville, Fla. following pulmonary emboli.

Bob was born June 1, 1944 in Claremont, N.H., the son of Lionel and Irene (St. Cyr) Langdeau.

Growing up in Orleans, Bob graduated from the Orleans High School. He played basketball, baseball and enjoyed hunting and fishing/trapping in the Barton River. His first jobs were working in the Anderson Mill and caddying at the Orleans Country Club. After high school, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served four years in Japan.

On Jan. 1, 1968, Bob married Donna Cook at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Winooski. He very much liked working for Air North at the Burlington International Airport and the friends he made there for 11 years. Following the airport, Bob was employed by IBM in Essex, where he worked for over 25 years and made many more friends before retiring in 2006.

Bob enjoyed playing golf, gardening, playing cards, spending winters at Intercostal Estates in Titusville, watching stock car races throughout New England and beyond (especially the Oxford 250), UVM basketball but most importantly, spending time with his family.

Bob is survived by his wife of 50 years, Donna (Cook) Langdeau, of Essex; his son, Gary Langdeau, and his wife, Debora, of Milton and their children Sydney, Casey and Kiersten; his daughter, Brenda Murphy, and her husband, Shawn, of Georgia and their children Connor and Teagan; his sister, Joanne Lawes, and her husband, Carroll, of Williston; by Donna’s siblings and by many nieces and nephews and dear friends.

Bob was predeceased by his parents, Leo in 2000 and Irene in 2006, and joined recently by his niece, Debra (Cook) Levins, on Nov. 26, 2017.

In honor of Bob’s parents, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Assoc., Vermont Chapter, 300 Cornerstone Dr., Suite 128, Williston, VT 05495.

Visiting hours were held Monday, Dec. 4, 2017 at Minor Funeral and Cremation Center in Milton. A funeral service was held on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at Minor Funeral Home in Milton. Burial will be in Irasburg. Online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.