Robert Giroux Jr.

MILTON – Robert William Giroux Jr., 52, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 at his home in Milton.

Bob was born May 22, 1964 in Burlington, the son of Robert W. Giroux Sr. and Paulette (Estus) Giroux. He graduated from Essex Jct. High School in 1982 and worked for his father at Bob Giroux Excavating until 1992 before working at Engineers Construction Inc. for many years.

He was a kind and caring man with a polite manner that was noticed by everyone. He loved his family with all of his heart and his daughters and granddaughters were the light of his life. Bob also loved to hunt and fish.

He is survived by his daughters Desiree and Chelsea Giroux, both of Milton; by his grandchildren Juliana Webber and Bryson Boucher; by his father, Robert Giroux Sr., and his wife, Alice, of Westford; his mother, Paulette Burbank, and her husband, Lincoln, of Ormond Beach, Fla.; by his brother, Shawn Giroux, of Westford and by his sister, Tracy Giroux, and partner, Michael Majarian, of Milton as well as by his blended siblings, Marie Fowler, Michelle Wescott, Rob Nolan, Jeremy, Ben, Alissa, Ryan and Sam Giroux, Allyson Wescott, Kianna, Kylee and Timeka Giroux and Jaylee Wescott, all of Westford; and by several uncles, aunts and cousins.

Visiting hours will be held Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 from 4-7 p.m. with prayers offered by the Rev. Feltz at 6:45 p.m. at Minor Funeral and Cremation Center in Milton. Funeral services will be held Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 at 2 p.m. in St. Ann Catholic Church in Milton. Burial will follow in the Milton Village Cemetery. For those who wish, online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.