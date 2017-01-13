Rita Connolly

GRAND ISLE – Rita G. Connolly, 78, died peacefully with family by her side on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Grand Isle.

Rita was born in Yonkers, N.Y. on Sept. 14, 1938, the daughter of Thomas and Rita (Minchin) Connolly.

She began working for NY Telephone in 1956 and retired in 1991 from NYNEX.

Rita bought one of the first Mustangs in 1964, and, ahead of her time, she requested seat belts to be installed. She loved reading, word searches, her flower gardens, taking pictures, refinishing furniture, tending Henry and Judy’s cows when they got out of the pasture and relaxing on the front porch, just watching the waves on the lake, across the road from her house.

She is survived by her younger sister, Judith Richardson, of Grand Isle; her very dear lifelong friend, Margaret Nardone, and her husband, John, of Danbury, Conn. and by their children, whom she thought of as her family: John and Ellen Nardone, Marie Vanmeter, Anthony Nardone, Michael and Chrissy Nardone, Margaret Nardone and Joseph Nardone and by their children. She is also survived by her caregiver and dear friend, Kelly Partlow, and husband, Joel; and by their son, Joey, and daughter, Grace Alice, all of Grand Isle.

She was predeceased by her favorite brother-in-law, Henry Richardson, on March 30, 2016.

Visiting hours were held Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 from 5-7 p.m. at Minor Funeral and Cremation Center in Milton.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Minor’s. Burial will follow in the Grand Isle Cemetery.

