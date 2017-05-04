Richard Drinkwine

MILTON – Richard Lawrance Drinkwine went to his Lord on May 2, 2017. He was born Jan. 28, 1931 in Northfield to Fred and Maud (Sorell) Drinkwine. He leaves behind his three girls, his wife of 56 years, Evelyn (Woolley); his daughter, Tammy Sue; and his cat, Agatha.

Richard was predeceased by all of his nine siblings. Welcomed into the Wooley family in 1961, when he married Evelyn, he leaves behind many nieces and nephews on both sides of his family.

Richard attended school in Northfield and graduated from St. Michael’s High School in Montpelier in 1951. He worked at General Electric for 25 years until his retirement.

Richard had many interests including fly fishing, photography, gardening, numismatics and watching old Westerns. He was an avid reader and knowledgeable about history. He loved listening to a good story, if not the one telling it. He belonged to the Winooski United Methodist Church and was a member of the Mt. Mansfield Masonic Lodge # 26 in Jericho, the Valley of Burlington Scottish Rite and the Green Mountain Aerie Fraternal Order of Eagles # 3210 in Jeffersonville.

In lieu of flowers, friends may contribute to the Central Vermont Humane Society, P.O. Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601 or to the Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped (Vermont Department of Libraries), 578 Paine Turnpike North, Berlin, VT 05602.

Visiting hours will be held Sunday, May 7, 2017 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Minor Funeral Home, Route 7 in Milton. A funeral service will be held Monday, May 8 at 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church of Winooski, 24 West Allen St., with parking across the street. Burial will follow at Underhill Flats Cemetery.

