Richard C. Forney

MILTON – Richard Carl Forney, 73, died peacefully Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017 at the VNA Respite House in Colchester.

Dick was born Sept. 28, 1943 in Danville, Penn., the son of Carl and Helen (Woll) Forney.

He worked as a court reporter in Washington, D.C. and Vermont for most of his working career. He was very proud to work for the State of Vermont for 30 years and was well respected in that field. He belonged to a fellowship that was very near and dear to his heart and was a member of the F&AM St. Albans Lodge. Dick was a volunteer EMT for Milton Rescue for 10 years.

He also served in the Army National Guard and enjoyed riding his motorcycle with friends.

Richard married Linda Anne Williams on Feb. 20, 1971.

In addition to Linda, Dick is survived by his daughter, Kimberlee, of Milton; and his granddaughter, Madison Terjelian; and by many cousins. He was predeceased by his son, Larkin, in 2013.

Memorials contributions in Richard’s memory may be made to Milton Rescue, 43 Bombardier Rd., Milton, VT 05468 or your local animal shelter.

Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, Aug. 30 from noon until 2 p.m. at Minor Funeral Home in Milton. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

