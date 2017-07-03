ST. ALBANS BAY – Richard B. Smith (Papper), 87, of St. Albans, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 29, 2017 at his home on Church Road after a hard fought battle with lung cancer, surrounded by his loving family.

He is survived by his wife, Rita, of St. Albans and their children Debbie Boyer and her husband, Mickey, of Florida; Mary Smith and friend, Neil Barrette, of Rouses Point, N.Y.; Carol Smith and partner, Randy Reynolds, of Essex Jct.; Sharon Pion and husband, Joe, of St. Albans; and June Dragon and husband, Brent, of Milton; and by his nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

