Rewriting history

If you’ve stopped by the town offices at some point in the past four years, there’s a good chance you’ve seen Jim Ballard pensively entrenched in a pile of books with his laptop nearby.

Dubbed the Milton Historian, Ballard has spent the last four years on-and-off combing through centuries of annual town reports and recording all town employees’ names, years they served and on which page of the town report they were listed in individual archives for over 25 town positions dating back to the 1790s.

“It’s an honor to those that served,” Ballard said. “So many schools spend time looking at the national government, but the local government is our foundation still.”

Often hitching a ride to the town clerk’s office with neighbors on their morning commutes, Ballard usually makes it into the office a couple times a week in the winter months.

In the summer when his garden – and some of the young people that help him with it – needs attention, his vegetables take top priority. But despite his sporadic schedule, Ballard is a well-known, welcome presence in the buzzing administrative center. When town treasurer John Gifford is out of the office, Ballard sometimes sets up shop at his desk.

“We love having Jim come in; he’s like part of the family here,” town clerk Sheryl Prince said. “One year we even had his own nameplate made.”

Frequently walking past him as she makes her way around the office, assistant town treasurer Paulette LaFond isn’t shy about joking with Ballard.

“We don’t want him in here!” she said with a laugh.

So far, Ballard has completed listings for selectboard, town treasurer, town lister and account manager from 1791 to present and is close to finishing fenceviewer, a bygone position that entailed enforcing fence upkeep to prevent damage from livestock.

Though he still has a way to go, Ballard said he hopes to eventually compile all the lists he creates into a binder with plastic sleeves for each page. He also wants it to be accessible to researchers and for genealogy studies.

“If somebody wants a copy of it or a section of it, I want the proceeds to go to help to preserve the books,” he said of the historical archives in the town vault. “They’ve done a lot to do that, but it’s ongoing.”

Ballard also said he envisions the lists being displayed, if only for a short time, around the town offices, library or school so people can easily read the lists without having to leaf through a book.

In the meantime, Ballard said he will continue to enjoy the project, which he started after the 2010 death of his father-in-law, Loren Sanderson.

A Milton Historical Society member and genealogy buff, Sanderson bequeathed Ballard some old family photos and books, including some Milton town reports from the 1870s.

“I got to thinking it would be nice to have a list of who held offices,” Ballard said.

Having already added some old town reports to his own book collection, Ballard decided to begin compiling the names of Milton town employees starting with 1872, the first year the town report was printed.

After that, he doubled back to archive the years previous, spending hours scouring volumes of handwritten town reports stored in the vault, a secure room off the main office area.

“Those ones, you have to come in and look at,” he said.

Although he’s been the driving force behind the project, Ballard has also had help from other town employees and community members.

John Cushing, a current selectman and Milton’s former town clerk and treasurer for 46 years put together a large portion of the town clerk list. As such, when Ballard was compiling this archive, he only had to go back through and coordinate the names with the town report page numbers.

A handful of students have also assisted, pitching in to help Ballard with both research and recording.

Like his work on the town clerk listing, Ballard’s work is hardly ever linear. He often skips around, finishing one section of a particular list and then setting it aside to work on another position in a different year.

Ballard has also branched out into other projects involving local historical data, including starting to list past school employees and Civil War soldiers from Milton.

“I’ve got a list of what age they said they were when they enlisted. Not all of them were truthful,” he said.

During his work, Ballard sometimes comes across intriguing Milton historical figures during his research, like Alson H. Blake, a Civil War corporal from Milton who was taken prisoner and held at the notorious Andersonville prison in North Carolina.

There, Blake became the hospital’s steward and keeper of the list of the dead, eventually returning to Vermont after the war with a list of every Vermont man who had been killed or died.

For Ballard, Milton’s connection to history is one that has kept him fascinated as he continues to archive its municipal history.

“To me, it’s just amazing,” he said.