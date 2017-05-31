Return of the market: Milton Farmers Market opens June 8

The Milton Farmers Market kicks off next week with a free community dinner, live music and a slew of new vendors.

The market will be held every Thursday from 3:30-7 p.m., June 8 – October 12 at the Hannaford plaza, but this year there are several exciting new additions to look forward to.

Thanks to a Farmers Market Promotion grant from the USDA, the Milton Farmers Market, which is a project of the Milton Community Youth Coalition (MCYC), is looking forward to a record number of vendors, increased outreach and new programming for kids and families this year.

New vendors include Taco Truck All Stars, pierogis from Luiza’s Homemade, burgers and grass-fed beef from Health Hero Farm, breads and more from Wally’s Place and William Pebler, maple syrup and produce from Ridge Farm Forestry and a range of produce, baked goods, lamb and eggs from the newest youth vendor, Zoe Bills.

We’ll also be welcoming two of last year’s occasional vendors, Happy Bird Poultry and From the Roots Up Wellness, into full season booths.

Those who have frequented the market in years past will recognize many familiar faces and longtime vendors, from Jim and Linda of Ballard’s Farm to Juanita and Dennis of the famed JJ’s Maple Cotton Candy.

Milton Recreation coordinator Kym Duchesneau said she’s looking forward to this year’s markets and is “super excited to be hosting a Giant Pumpkin Growing PLUS Contest once again this year.”

You can pick up giant pumpkin seeds and more at the recreation table during the June 8 Farmers Market Kickoff to join in the growing fun.

Also at the kickoff, Steve Marinelli and the Milton School District Food Service will be serving up a free dinner for the community that is not to be missed.

In addition to farm sausage hoagies with peppers and onions, tomato basil salad with Maple Brook Farm mozzarella and red bliss potato salad, Marinelli and his team will be offering delicious watermelon and brownies for dessert. If that doesn’t fill you up, there will be plenty on offer from a wide range of prepared food vendors.

The Milton Farmers Market welcomes EBT, debit, Farm-to-Family coupons and 3SquaresVT, with matching Crop Cash coupons for up to $10 of 3SquaresVT benefits.

Thanks to the USDA grant, there will be also new picnic tables and chairs, live music at every market and the Power of Produce program for kids to learn more about local fruits and vegetables. The first musical guest is Milton’s own Shake! The Band.

The market’s dietetics intern, Chris, from the University of Vermont Medical Center will be at every market with sign-up sheets for children interested in participating in Power of Produce market activities each week. All participating children will also receive $2 coupons to do their own shopping.

Last, but certainly not least, solar company SunCommon will be setting up its ever popular bouncy house at the kickoff.

Head on over to the Hannaford plaza for fresh produce, a delicious meal, artisan crafts and fun for the whole family.

Questions about the market? Email the manager at sduncan@miltonyouth.org or call MCYC at 893-1009.

This article is the first in a summer series about Milton’s Farmers Market. Got an idea? Email us at news@miltonindependent.com.