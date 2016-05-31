Rescued fawn euthanized

With additional reporting by COURTNEY LAMDIN

It was a heartwarming rescue with a heartbreaking ending.

Milton police Sgt. Paul Locke and Officer Bill Bosworth responded to a call Tuesday afternoon that a car had hit a deer near Duffy and Marrs Hollow roads in Milton.

When they arrived, they discovered the female deer had recently birthed two fawns, which were deceased. But upon examining the mother’s underbelly, Locke said he noticed something unusual.

“We didn’t know if it was entrails or from birth, but they looked like hooves,” Locke said. “I touched them, and sure enough, they were hooves.”

Locke reached inside the mother deer and delivered the third fawn. He quickly began administering a modified form of CPR.

“It started moving, and the heart started beating and it woke up,” he said. “[It] tried to stand up, and we rushed it over to the Milton Vet.”

Veterinary technician Chelsea Weaver took the lead on caring for the fawn, which arrived jumping about on shaky legs.

She originally hoped the newborn deer could be sent to a rehabilitation facility but was quickly told via phone by the Vt. Department of Fish and Wildlife that no such provisions existed, and the fawn would need to be euthanized in accordance with department policy.

Weaver said the department also told her it’s illegal to keep a deer as a pet, and that exposure to humans – even right after birth – could contribute to the spread of disease.

By Tuesday evening, the fawn was humanely killed and disposed of, according to Milton’s game warden Robert Currier.

It’s an unfortunate outcome that happens all too frequently this time of year, Currier said. Many mother deer temporarily leave their fawns alone, often prompting well-intentioned, yet misguided, intervention by onlookers.

“There’s no way a fawn can survive in the wild without a mother,” he said.

Currier would not comment on the specific actions Locke took in this case, but said deer almost always reject fawns that have come in contact with humans. He advised folks to leave them be.

Locke said he did worry about the consequences of touching the deer and called for a game warden while on scene. But in this unique situation, he said, he knew the baby would be left without a mother either way and did not want to wait long before taking action.

“I couldn’t just let the deer die or suffer,” he said. “If I’m wrong, I’m wrong. I’ll take the consequences. It would have suffocated in the womb.”

Locke said the veterinarians originally told him the deer might be transported to a rescue facility in southern Vermont.

An extensive series of stories published in the Rutland Herald in 2013 details community outrage after a similar circumstance occurred in Marshfield. Patrick Berry, then-commissioner of Vt. Fish and Wildlife, said changing the controversial policy was not an option.

One Herald story cited studies showing rehabilitated fawns have little chance of success in the wild and said deer sanctuaries have not existed in Vermont since 2005.

Currier said all policy decisions regarding handling fawns are made after input from state biologists, a process he couldn’t comment on. He said he also had no information about whether the policy would ever change.

Weaver also made it clear the local vet is generally not the place to bring wild animals and recommended locals call a game warden instead.

Locke was saddened by the outcome.

“This is a perfectly good animal,” he said. “There’s got to be a place for it.”

Regardless, it was a unique happening for the animal-loving officer to experience.

“I’ve never given birth to a deer before,” he said, laughing. “It was just amazing to go from pulling it out from a dead mother to this. It’s not something you do every day.”