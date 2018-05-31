The other night I was a guest at the Johnson High School reunion. JHS closed in the ’60s, and they joined a union high school, so the reunion is not just of one class, but of anyone who attended when it was a separate district. It was my dad’s 75th reunion, which is how I happened to be there, but because of the whole-school quality I get to socialized with people I knew, too. Of course they’ve changed from when I was a kid visiting Gram and Gramp, but then, so have I.

My cousins Dayton and Beverly were there, as they often are. They are on Gramp’s branch; my cousin Dan was there on Gram’s twig. I had been looking at a box of old photos that a cousin had given Gram years ago and some are our own family and some are mysterious faded personages we couldn’t identify. Old photos are haphazardly identified – some are specific, some say something like “Dad’s cousin,” which is less than helpful, and some are unlabeled. In my case I have a couple of Victorian albums that have the names noted, but the pictures are gone!

But I had come up with a couple that I thought Dan would like, they being of his side, and one for the Johnson Historical Society of the high school in 1915. Here’s the thing – Dan and I have no common ancestor until you go back seven generations. Seven. I have no real idea what sort of cousin that makes us but it’s okay. His aunt and my grandmother worked hard to try to connect everyone, and I am trying to fill in, kind of hit or miss fashion. But I feel so connected to have the privilege of knowing my great-great-great six times removed – or whatever it is – cousin. It’s better that having royalty in the family tree, which seems to excite people.

It probably could only happen in Vermont, really. A friend says, “Never mind six degrees of separation – in Vermont there are only three!” That is believable. But when you got back further so many people used Vermont as a stepping off place before they moved west (west, like Lake Erie or Ohio) that a huge number of families were broken up. At the historical society we have fielded questions from people in Chicago and Indiana who want to know about ancestors who left Vermont many generations ago. We have been gifted with papers that left Milton 150 years ago and have ended with descendants halfway across the continent. It is fascinating and engaging.

So while enjoying the fame of a guy who last saw a high school classroom some 75 years ago (Congratulations, Dad!), I wend my way around, having fun on my own. Across the salad and the rolls I say “Who was Jed?” “That was my grandfather.” “Then I have a picture of him for you.” I also have a picture of an old gentleman, bearded and rather stately, that neither of us knows, but it has Dan’s last name, so I give it over, figuring he is more apt to discover a connection than I am. Then he points me in the direction of historical society people, who happily receive the school picture. Then I find Dayton who, besides the photos, has inherited the story-telling gene, and we swap a couple of tales. He is the only person who can say, “You remember him,” of an uncle five generations back, and we both know who we are talking about.

Years ago, I would have felt too shy to do this. Years ago, of course, I would have been a child and probably not as fascinated as I am now. Years ago I wouldn’t have written all these stories, either. I just want you to know, I am still on the prowl for more!