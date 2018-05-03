By Lorinda Henry

I remember when the road beyond the farm had not yet been regraded. It was worn down between dirt banks, as many old roads were. If you read much history, especially of the Civil War, you will come across references, in both text and maps, to landmarks called “The Sunken Road.” This was akin to the several Vermont towns having a “Poor Farm Road.” It was nowhere near as specific as “Interstate 89.” Anyway, below the farm the dirt road was raised and graded and graveled to mid-century standards, but the less traveled portion above was still down between the banks.

In one part of the bank, near the chicken house, an old shallow coffee can was embedded on its side, and one year Grampy, telling me to be very quiet, showed me a nest built in the can. It was sheltered in front by a tuft of grass and weeds, and was complete with a clutch of little eggs. It was so exquisite, and I wanted to protect it. Gramp told me he wanted me to see it, but now I should stay away, for if the Mama bird didn’t feel safe, she would abandon this nest and go somewhere else.

But in the next year or two the town got to fixing that road, and graded it level. I used to feel sad that there was no place for a bird nest any more. As far as I can recall, this was my first experience of the ways humans and nature affect each other. If there hadn’t been a road and a coffee can, there wouldn’t have been a nest in the first place, but in fixing the road so the snow wouldn’t drift into the hollows between banks, the nesting place was gone.

Once Grammy found a very small nest that had blown down in the fall. It just about fit in the curve of my hand and weighed next to nothing at all. In the bottom the nest was lined very smoothly, with a long hair from a horse’s tail. She encouraged me to marvel at how a tiny bird had managed in some way to coil that very long and shiny hair round and round until it made a smooth bed for its babies. Than was a lot of work for a tiny creature, and how did the bird know it would be effective? It was beautiful construction and I can still see in in my mind’s eye. The bird, surely evolved when there were no horses in the whole land, made the new feature, horsehair, fit its own purpose.

Sometimes the human element worked actively to foster the birds. Martins live in colonies – the love company of their own kind. So Grampy built them an apartment house, raised on a tall pole. Each section had its own little entrance, so all sides were drilled with several holes. He painted it barn red, and tacked a strip of tin around the pole quite far from the ground. That kept cats or other climbing predators from access to the babies and eggs. Martins came back year after year and in return for the hospitality swooped and soared eating millions of insects around the barnyard.

We can learn so much from both birds and grandparents if we are willing. Both make their homes for children and grandchildren who ultimately leave. There are ideal houses, shown in magazines or lined with moss, and there are their own houses where making do with what’s around still fills the bill of warmth and coziness, whether it is a scrap quilt or a horse hair. All have their places in the community, building houses, or eating insects, or even once in a while abandoning coffee cans. It’s a really great way for the world to work, and we should try it more often.