PTSD therapy dog gets acquainted with MHS

Terri Sabens has never failed to match a veteran with the right four-legged friend.

As the Blue Star Mothers of Vermont pet coordinator for the past seven years, Sabens works with Veteran’s Affairs, trainers and volunteers to train and match veterans with PTSD and traumatic brain injuries and certified service dogs.

“It’s all free. It doesn’t cost [veterans] anything,” she said. “This organization is 100 percent volunteer and donations.”

The organization, which currently has four PTSD service dogs paired with vets, is also a registered nonprofit.

When Milton High School junior Brianna Morgan saw an ad in the newspaper in 2013, she knew the program was something she wanted to be a part of eventually. At the time, though, her family couldn’t commit.

Four years later, Morgan, a Johnson State College hopeful who aims to study veterinary science, decided she and her family were ready to volunteer as trainers for the dogs.

That’s when she was paired with Southy, a 6-month-old female mix Sabens adopted from a shelter in New Hampshire, in the beginning stages of her training.

“We wanted an animal and we also wanted a little more training experience for me to kind of be more familiar with the general field,” Morgan said.

Although Southy hasn’t spent much time in the high school – she has visited four consecutive times – Morgan said she plans to up Southy’s time spent there by bringing her in for half-days and eventually full days.

Morgan is looking forward to introducing Southy to a school environment because like the grocery store, where Southy has visited, it will test her ability to cope with bustling and crowded areas.

“It gives them more a broad exposure, because they need to be ready for basically any situation form loud noises and people to all sorts of things,” Morgan said.

Morgan’s family history of service in the armed forces also influenced her decision to volunteer. Her grandfather served, and her father grew up an Army brat, living in places like Germany and Colorado.

“[It] was a matter of giving back,” Morgan said.

When Morgan first began working with Southy, who will live with the family until the end of the summer, she remembers her skittish demeanor and inability to sit still for extended periods of time.

The family decided that to avoid confusion, Morgan’s father would teach Southy some of the basics.

When they moved on to commands like “stay,” Morgan said she and another family member worked through the exercise together, with one person distracting Southy after she was told not to move.

“When we have issues with [her], we come at it from a different approach, each one of us,” Morgan said. “Some of the training we do might require a second person to really get that command down.”

Next week, Southy’s training will be ramped up to include sessions with a professional trainer contracted through the Blue Star Mothers of Vermont.

While much of Morgan’s training with Southy is informal and comes up throughout day-to-day activities, the dog’s work with a professional trainer will allow some of her stubborn traits to be addressed correctly, Sabens said.

“A service dog takes about 18 months to train,” Sabens said. “There is no way around that.”

Still, Sabens said, some dogs don’t earn the certification and can often instead serve as “comfort dogs” for veterans or therapy dogs in schools.

The distinction between therapy, comfort dogs and PTSD service dogs is important, Sabens said. Comfort dogs are well behaved, trained pets that are companions to veterans.

Sabens said she doesn’t play a large role in the training, and professional trainers decide when the dogs are ready to be paired with a veteran.

Once that process is complete, Sabens said the trainers continue to work with the service dog and veteran to help the dog learn commands that cater specifically to each veteran’s needs.

Service dogs can learn to retrieve items, remind their owners when it’s time to take medications and wake them from nightmares. PTSD service dogs in particular also learn to sense anxiety, a common symptom of veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress, Sabens said.

Although she and her family will hate to see Southy move on, Morgan said the program’s importance gives her some relief.

“Of course there will be sadness,” she said. “But I know she’s going to a veteran. The purpose we’re letting her go for makes it a lot easier.”

The Blue Star Mothers of Vermont will host a chili cook-off to support their programs at the Essex Winter Carnival on Saturday, March 4.