Preavy case dismissed

The Vermont Superior Court dismissed the lawsuit filed by hazing victim Jordan Preavy’s parents after finding today they did not present sufficient evidence to support multiple claims against Milton School District, court documents show.

Filed just over two years ago, the suit resulted from the hazing scandal on the Milton High School football team in 2011-12. Five former players all took various plea deals for their roles in sodomizing younger players with wooden objects – in Jordan’s case, on school grounds in 2011.

Jordan died by suicide about a year later.

The case – and the district’s handling of it – divided the community and gained national attention when it was featured on an ESPN documentary on hazing. Former superintendent John Barone was fired.

The Preavys’ case primarily rested on two allegations: That MTSD administrators were negligent and violated Jordan’s rights under the Vermont Fair Housing and Public Accommodations Act, which requires schools to investigate misconduct.

Represented by attorney Pietro Lynn, the district filed a motion for summary judgment last August. Judge Robert A. Mello granted it on Thursday.

“The district is extremely pleased with this result,” Lynn told the Independent. “We are hopeful that this ends the litigation. We strongly believe the judge reached the correct legal conclusion.”

Mello’s ruling sided with the district, which argued it didn’t know about the misconduct on the team and therefore couldn’t have prevented it.

Through attorney Robert Appel, the Preavys argued the district’s attempt to stop the “no-homo[sexual]” game – in which same-gender teammates shared compliments but then clarified they aren’t gay – amounted to notice.

They cited a letter from athletic director Joe Solomon to parents about the school’s investigation into the game and the team’s “corrective action plan” that resulted in 2010.

However, the court said there’s no evidence the team continued playing the game after Jordan enrolled at MHS the following year. As such, Mello wrote, the game “cannot be used to prove the defendants were on notice to investigate whether team members were harassing Jordan years later.”

The ruling also noted Jordan never reported the harassment to his parents or anyone at school. The district only learned of the incident after he died.

Had there been notice, Lynn said, MTSD would have followed the procedure set out in statute.

The Preavys argued, however, there was no supervision in the team’s former locker room known as blockhouse, outside which Jordan’s attack occurred. At a motion hearing this May, Appel told the court it’s no wonder Jordan didn’t report because male sexual assault carries a code of silence.

Lynn said Thursday all schools make students aware of allies with whom to discuss problems. His motion further noted Jordan hadn’t even told his counselor about the incident.

“It is the school’s not legal but moral responsibility to encourage students to come forward whenever they feel they’re being victimized,” he said.

Mello’s ruling also notes school districts aren’t required to provide immediate supervision at all times. In making the negligence claim, however, Appel argued any “reasonable person” would have aggressively monitored the blockhouse in light of the previous no-homo incidents.

Mello rejected this argument, saying the verbal game’s existence is not enough to predict a physical assault. He also denied Appel’s stance that the national hazing epidemic contributed to notice.

Lastly, the ruling said negligence can’t be proven since the Preavys can’t show the attack caused Jordan’s suicide.

Rather, the district showed Jordan was receiving counseling for “depression, drug use and family conflict both before and after the alleged assault” and that right before his suicide, former football coach Chris Hughes dismissed Jordan from the team.

Thursday evening, Appel said he was disappointed in the ruling because he doesn’t think the judge considered all the facts. He had not yet discussed the outcome with his clients.

The Preavys have 30 days to consider an appeal to the Vermont Supreme Court.

“I need to discuss it with my folks, and we’ll see what happens next,” he said.

In the meantime, a similar case filed by another hazing victim is pending. Lynn, who is also representing the district in this lawsuit, expects a similar outcome.

“We expect the ruling in this case will be applicable,” he said. “The operative facts around notice are all the same.”