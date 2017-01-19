Police stop data highlights disparities

A recent report released by the University of Vermont shows disparities in the way police handle drivers of different races.

The study shows black drivers are twice as likely to be arrested after traffic stops than white drivers in Vermont. They are also more likely to receive a citation once stopped and are searched at a higher rate — even though white drivers were more likely to be found with contraband.

Milton police’s data, compiled from 2014-2015, shows black drivers were pulled over at a rate below their share of the population – a stat attributed to only five departments statewide.

“We are happy with that, but we always expect our officers to follow the policies we have in place,” Sgt. Stephen Laroche said.

The report, co-written by UVM professor Stephanie Seguino and visiting professor Nancy Brooks, reveals trends many Vermonters may not have expected to take hold in a state often perceived as being immune to racial disparities, Seguino said.

“We have a self-conception that is at odds with the data. That has been hard for people,” she said.

Despite that perception, MPD had no reservations about providing data to be compiled for the study, Laroche said. A Vermont law passed in 2014 also required police departments to start collecting traffic stop data by race.

“Our stance here is we’re pretty transparent. We are open to releasing info to the public,” Laroche said.

The report includes data from 29 Vermont police agencies that police 78 percent of the state’s population.

Milton’s data shows that for overall traffic stops, it did not follow the statewide trend. MPD stops on black drivers accounted for only 1.6 percent of its total stops – less than Chittenden County’s nearly 3 percent black population, which was recorded by the DMV Not-At-Fault Accident Data report.

Milton also departed from larger statewide trends for stops resulting in tickets and searches.

After 85 traffic stops on black drivers, Milton police made no arrests and performed four searches that resulted in one warning and one ticket issued. Along those same lines, MPD reported stopping 25 Hispanic drivers and conducting one search that resulted in no arrest, ticket or warning.

Due to the difficulty officers often face in identifying a driver’s race, the report also examined post-stop outcomes.

In Milton, black drivers were ticketed about 4 percent more than white drivers, a trend that matched statewide data, which showed a 3 percent disparity. And though Hispanic drivers received tickets 5 percent more often than whites statewide, in Milton the rate was 15 percent, the report shows.

Gender was also a factor in the percentage of traffic stops by race. Milton data shows that 62 percent of all white people stopped were male. Comparatively, 76.5 percent of black people stopped were male.

“Across the state we are still in line, but it is certainly an area we need to look into as law enforcement,” Laroche said.

Seguino and Brooks also examined the data by individual officer from 12 agencies to see if they could pinpoint the source of certain disparities.

The report shows more than half the officers in six of those 12 agencies with 50 or more traffic stops, pulled over black drivers at more than 50 percent their population share.

Though Milton officers can compile officer-specific data, Laroche said, MPD was not one of the agencies analyzed by the authors for individual stats.

State law doesn’t require departments to keep track of officer-specific statistics, Seguino noted, but agencies that provided that data bolstered the study’s accuracy.

“It’s really an internal tool for the department,” she said.

Milton didn’t contribute that data, but the officers remain attentive to feedback from citizens. Laroche said the department hasn’t received any complaints thus far about impartial policing.

Seguino added it’s important for people to recognize that implicit bias is something that cannot be avoided, but she believes police officers truly don’t want to cause harm or perpetuate biases.

Specific training to address implicit bias in police departments is something Laroche said MPD would “certainly be open to.” The police academy offers it, but Laroche said longtime officers may not have had this training.

“Training is being updated by the academy, but it is something we’re certainly looking at,” he said.

As for policy changes at MPD as a result of the report, Laroche said the department is paying attention to the ongoing conversation about the report at the statewide level.

The UVM study “Driving while black and brown in Vermont” can be found at http://bit.ly/2k1wah5.