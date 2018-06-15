Milton police are asking the public’s help finding a juvenile who has reportedly flashed multiple passersby in town this week, a news release said.

In a news release Tuesday, police said a teenage boy had exposed his genitalia to two runners on McMullen Road on June 11. A press release Thursday night reported a similar incident around 6:45 p.m. on June 13 on McMullen Road near Hobbs Road.

In both instances, the suspect was described as being 14 to 15 years old with short dark hair and riding a bicycle. Both times, he exposed his genitalia and made explicit statements, police said.

Monday night, the teen was reported wearing a bright red shirt and black basketball shorts; in the subsequent incident, he wore a gray sweatshirt with a triangle pattern and tan pants, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to call the station at 893-2424.