Police: Milton teen involved in assault and robbery

A Milton 17-year-old was one of six teenagers involved in an assault and robbery in Shelburne last month, a press release Thursday said.

Police began investigating November 11, after being called to a hit-and-run crash on Brentwood Drive around 6:30 p.m.

Police say Reeve Dashnow and five other Chittenden County teens attempted to rob a drug dealer, who is also a juvenile.

Investigation revealed one of the teens shot a pellet rifle at the victim’s throat; emergency room doctors removed it at the University of Vermont Medical Center.

Dashnow was cited into court for assault and robbery, along with 15-year-old Keeygan Cardinal, 16-year-old Francis “Frankie” Berard and 17-year-old Dylan Mercier, all of Shelburne, and 17-year-old Lucas St. Cyr of Hinesburg, police said.

All six teens were charged as adults and will answer the citations in Chittenden County Superior Court – Criminal Division on January 18. The victim was charged in family court for possession of marijuana, police said.