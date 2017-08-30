Police: Man tried to force his way into woman’s vehicle

Milton police are searching for a man they say attempted to force his way into a woman’s car early last Saturday morning.

The female victim told police she was parked on River Street around 12:45 a.m. on August 26 when a man approached, asking for directions and gas money, a press release said.

The man, described as a black male in his mid-30s around 6 feet tall with a medium build and receding hairline, then attempted to force his way into the woman’s vehicle, the release said. He fell out of the vehicle when the victim drove away.

MPD asks anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the suspect – who also indicated he has ties to Florida – to call the department at 893-2424 or Champlain Valley Crime Stoppers at 864-9193.