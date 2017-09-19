Police: Man drove high, fled from crash

Police say a Winooski man drove into a telephone pole Monday night and tried to drive away, high on drugs.

Officers responded to the intersection of Sanderson and Streeter Brook roads at 10:45 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18 for a report of a truck that crashed into a telephone pole and was attempting to leave the scene.

Upon arrival, officers found a 2002 Chevrolet truck had left the roadway and collided with the pole, snapping it. The operator was no longer there, but citizens helped officers locate the man, 38-year-old Shane Audette, a press release said.

Police arrested Audette and subsequently released him on citations for driving under the influence of drugs, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, leaving the scene of an accident and giving false information to law enforcement, police said.

He’ll answer the citation in Chittenden County Superior Court – Criminal Division on October 5.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Milton PD at 893-6171.