Wednesday, Jan. 4 – Tuesday, Jan. 10

Police log

rp_Policebadge-178x2501-178x250.jpgWRITTEN WARNINGS
68

TICKETS
10 Operating after suspension/revocation/refusal
2 Misuse of number plates
2 Uninspected vehicles
2 Unregistered vehicles
1 Operating without liability insurance
1 Speeding
1 Stopping, standing or parking in restricted area

ARRESTS
2 Driving with criminally suspended license
1 Cruelty to children under 10 by one over 16
1 Disorderly conduct
1 DUI, criminal refusal 
1 Leaving the scene of an accident
1 Resisting arrest

TOTAL CALLS
191

1/04, 9:12 a.m., Agency Assist, Boysenberry Dr.
Sgt. Stephen Laroche’s report was incomplete at press time. 

1/04, 6:26 p.m., TRO/FRO Service, Westford Rd.
Cpl. Gordon LaFountain went to a residence to serve a temporary restraining order issued by the court.

1/05, 8:08 a.m., Property Damage, East Rd.
Officer Matthew McQueen responded to an accident where a vehicle struck a deer. The vehicle sustained minor damage and the driver was not injured.

1/05, 9:54 a.m., Bad Check, Route 7
Officer Matthew McQueen responded to a report of a bad check written at a hardware store. An investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed.

1/05, 10:18 a.m., Juvenile Problem, Herrick Ave.
Cpl. Scott Philbrook’s report was incomplete at press time.

1/05, 10:53 a.m., Suspicious Event, Steeple Chase Ln.
A caller said they heard a woman or child screaming in distress. Upon arrival, Officer McQueen determined the screaming had come from children who were not in any danger.

1/05, 11:31 a.m., Suspicious Event, Nancy Dr.
Officer McQueen mediated a dispute over an unreturned paint sprayer between a customer and a renter. McQueen spoke to the renter, who retuned the property. No charges were filed.

1/05, 12:34 p.m., Counterfeiting, Route 7
A company reported it had received two counterfeit $20 bills as payment. Officers determined the person who paid with them did not know they were fake; Secret Service was notified of the counterfeit bills.

1/06, 5:15 a.m., Suspicious, Villemaire Ln.
A caller reported an unknown person rang their doorbell and ran away. Upon arrival, Officer Bill Bosworth did not locate anyone.

1/06, 1:58 p.m., Drugs, Rebecca Lander Dr.
Cpl. Philbrook’s investigation is ongoing.

1/07, 2:54 p.m., Motor Vehicle Complaint, Chrisemily Ln.
A complainant advised the inspection sticker was misapplied to a car he recently purchased. Officer Richard Corbin seized the sticker.

1/07, 5:54 p.m., Public Assist, River St.
Officer Kendra Raymond responded to a report of possible unauthorized use of a credit card at a gas station. Further investigation revealed the error might have occurred because of a hold placed on the card by the credit card company. No charges were filed.

1/07, 9:59 p.m., Traffic Stop, Route 7
Officer Charles Brown stopped a vehicle for crossing over marking lines and excessive speed. He issued a verbal warning for the violations.

1/08, 6:09 a.m., Fire Department Assist, Route 7
Officers were informed no further assistance was required after they received a report of 15 gallons of spilled diesel fuel.

1/08, 2:08 p.m., Utility Problem, Route 7/ Howard Dr.
Officer Jareco Coulombe notified Green Mountain Power of three trees that had fallen onto power lines so they could send a crew to repair the downed lines.

1/08, 5:36 p.m., Disturbance, Quail Hollow Rd.
Officer Raymond responded to a report of a family argument. She mediated the situation, and no charges were filed.

1/09, 7:04 a.m., Property Damage, Winter Ln.
Officer Ed Larente responded to a report that a driver had struck a complainant’s mailbox. The operator made arrangements to fix the mailbox. An incident report was completed and no charges were filed.

1/09, 10:11 a.m., Traffic Stop, River St.
Officer McQueen stopped a driver and issued them a warning for an expired inspection sticker.

1/10, 12:11 a.m., Suspicious, Sand Bar State Park
A caller reported a vehicle driving on the beach area of Sand Bar State Park. Officer Brown could not locate the vehicle.

1/10, 3:06 p.m., Simple Assault, Cherry St.
Officer Larente mediated an argument between two parties. There were no arrests.

1/10, 5:59 p.m., Larceny, River St.
Officer Larente responded to a citizen dispute involving one party who had traded a car to another party in exchange for an ATV. Upon further investigation, Larente determined one of the parties had not fulfilled their obligation. The matter is ongoing.

