Wednesday, Jan. 4 – Tuesday, Jan. 10

WRITTEN WARNINGS

68

TICKETS

10 Operating after suspension/revocation/refusal

2 Misuse of number plates

2 Uninspected vehicles

2 Unregistered vehicles

1 Operating without liability insurance

1 Speeding

1 Stopping, standing or parking in restricted area

ARRESTS

2 Driving with criminally suspended license

1 Cruelty to children under 10 by one over 16

1 Disorderly conduct

1 DUI, criminal refusal

1 Leaving the scene of an accident

1 Resisting arrest

TOTAL CALLS

191

1/04, 9:12 a.m., Agency Assist, Boysenberry Dr.

Sgt. Stephen Laroche’s report was incomplete at press time.

1/04, 6:26 p.m., TRO/FRO Service, Westford Rd.

Cpl. Gordon LaFountain went to a residence to serve a temporary restraining order issued by the court.

1/05, 8:08 a.m., Property Damage, East Rd.

Officer Matthew McQueen responded to an accident where a vehicle struck a deer. The vehicle sustained minor damage and the driver was not injured.

1/05, 9:54 a.m., Bad Check, Route 7

Officer Matthew McQueen responded to a report of a bad check written at a hardware store. An investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed.

1/05, 10:18 a.m., Juvenile Problem, Herrick Ave.

Cpl. Scott Philbrook’s report was incomplete at press time.

1/05, 10:53 a.m., Suspicious Event, Steeple Chase Ln.

A caller said they heard a woman or child screaming in distress. Upon arrival, Officer McQueen determined the screaming had come from children who were not in any danger.

1/05, 11:31 a.m., Suspicious Event, Nancy Dr.

Officer McQueen mediated a dispute over an unreturned paint sprayer between a customer and a renter. McQueen spoke to the renter, who retuned the property. No charges were filed.

1/05, 12:34 p.m., Counterfeiting, Route 7

A company reported it had received two counterfeit $20 bills as payment. Officers determined the person who paid with them did not know they were fake; Secret Service was notified of the counterfeit bills.

1/06, 5:15 a.m., Suspicious, Villemaire Ln.

A caller reported an unknown person rang their doorbell and ran away. Upon arrival, Officer Bill Bosworth did not locate anyone.

1/06, 1:58 p.m., Drugs, Rebecca Lander Dr.

Cpl. Philbrook’s investigation is ongoing.

1/07, 2:54 p.m., Motor Vehicle Complaint, Chrisemily Ln.

A complainant advised the inspection sticker was misapplied to a car he recently purchased. Officer Richard Corbin seized the sticker.

1/07, 5:54 p.m., Public Assist, River St.

Officer Kendra Raymond responded to a report of possible unauthorized use of a credit card at a gas station. Further investigation revealed the error might have occurred because of a hold placed on the card by the credit card company. No charges were filed.

1/07, 9:59 p.m., Traffic Stop, Route 7

Officer Charles Brown stopped a vehicle for crossing over marking lines and excessive speed. He issued a verbal warning for the violations.

1/08, 6:09 a.m., Fire Department Assist, Route 7

Officers were informed no further assistance was required after they received a report of 15 gallons of spilled diesel fuel.

1/08, 2:08 p.m., Utility Problem, Route 7/ Howard Dr.

Officer Jareco Coulombe notified Green Mountain Power of three trees that had fallen onto power lines so they could send a crew to repair the downed lines.

1/08, 5:36 p.m., Disturbance, Quail Hollow Rd.

Officer Raymond responded to a report of a family argument. She mediated the situation, and no charges were filed.

1/09, 7:04 a.m., Property Damage, Winter Ln.

Officer Ed Larente responded to a report that a driver had struck a complainant’s mailbox. The operator made arrangements to fix the mailbox. An incident report was completed and no charges were filed.

1/09, 10:11 a.m., Traffic Stop, River St.

Officer McQueen stopped a driver and issued them a warning for an expired inspection sticker.

1/10, 12:11 a.m., Suspicious, Sand Bar State Park

A caller reported a vehicle driving on the beach area of Sand Bar State Park. Officer Brown could not locate the vehicle.

1/10, 3:06 p.m., Simple Assault, Cherry St.

Officer Larente mediated an argument between two parties. There were no arrests.

1/10, 5:59 p.m., Larceny, River St.

Officer Larente responded to a citizen dispute involving one party who had traded a car to another party in exchange for an ATV. Upon further investigation, Larente determined one of the parties had not fulfilled their obligation. The matter is ongoing.