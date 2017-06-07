Police log: Wednesday, May 24 – Tuesday, May 30

WRITTEN WARNINGS

42

TICKETS

3 Counterfeit plates, stickers, etc.

3 Driving with suspended license

3 Speeding

3 Uninsured vehicles

2 Smoking in a vehicle with a child

2 Uninspected vehicles

1 Condition of vehicle

1 Gross limits on highway

1 Misuse of number plates

1 Stopping, standing or parking in restricted area

1 Using portable electronic device – 2nd offense

ARRESTS

1 Driving with a criminally suspended license

1 Excessive speed

1 Leaving scene of an accident

1 Violation of abuse prevention order

TOTAL CALLS

187

5/24, 7:45 a.m., Found/lost property, McMullen Rd.

Officer Ed Larente took a complaint of a found/abandoned bicycle. He attempted to determine the owner, but could not. The bike was transported to the Milton Police Department for storage.

5/24, 12:49 p.m., Public assist, Summit Way

Officer Matthew McQueen spoke with a citizen who wanted to document that she was not being allowed to take measurements inside a residence she used to co-rent. She was advised the matter was civil in nature and to contact her attorney. She was advised the incident would be documented for court purposes.

5/24, 4:18 p.m., Noise, Circle Rd.

Officer Matthew McQueen responded to a noise complaint of a single gunshot in the area. He was unable to locate the source.

5/25, 2:40 a.m., Suspicious, Centre Dr.

Cpl. Gordon LaFountain checked on a vehicle parked in a suspicious manner at Kinney Drugs. It was unoccupied, and no criminal activity was observed.

5/25, 12:19 p.m., Drugs, Rebecca Lander Dr.

Cpl. Philbrook dealt with a complaint from the high school regarding three students possibly having a small amount of drugs. One student was found to be in possession of a very small amount of marijuana and was issued paperwork for the court diversion program. The school took its own administrative action regarding the incident.

5/25, 3:37 p.m., Public assist, Railroad St.

Officer McQueen took a request for welfare check from a parent who was unable to reach their adult daughter. Officers were able to make contact with the female who had recently changed her phone number. She was asked to contact her parents to let them know she was fine.

5/26, 12:33 a.m., Suspicious, McMullen Rd.

While on patrol, Cpl. Gordon LaFountain observed a dome light left on in a vehicle. Due to recent car breaks, he contacted the owner who advised nothing appeared missing.

5/26, 10:45 a.m., Threats/harassment, Boysenberry Dr.

Cpl. Christopher Grenier spoke with a concerned parent about issues related to bullying of her child at school. He spoke with her about services available and encouraged her to reach out to school administration for assistance, as the issues were mostly occurring on school property.

5/26, 4:57 p.m., Drugs, Murray Ave.

Cpl. Christopher Grenier spoke with a citizen who had questions about drugs.

5/27, 12:21 a.m., Agency assist, Rita Way

Cpl. Jason Porter was asked by the Burlington Police Department to attempt to contact guardians of a juvenile they were dealing with. He was unable to make contact with the guardians at the listed address.

5/27, 5:27 a.m., Suspicious, Middle Rd.

Officer Kendra Raymond spoke with a citizen who received a call from an unknown female asking to buy drugs. The information was relayed to MPD detectives.

5/27, 10:02 a.m., Fireworks, Route 7.

Cpl. Christopher Grenier responded to a report of illegal fireworks. He checked the area and was unable to locate the source.

5/27, 9:50 p.m., Traffic stop, East Rd./Main St.

Cpl. Jason Porter performed a traffic stop of a vehicle for defective equipment. He issued a warning for the violation.

5/28, 8:26 a.m., Fire dept. assist, Crest Dr.

Officer Corbin responded to a report of someone burning what the complainant believed to be trash. Upon arriving, he determined it was only natural wood being burned and the fire was already out.

5/28, 9:54 a.m., Stolen vehicle, Route 2/ Jasper Mine Rd.

Officer Jareco Coulombe stopped a vehicle which was reported stolen from Grand Isle County several months prior. After investigation, it was determined no criminal charges would be filed as the vehicle owner was satisfied with the return of the vehicle.

5/28, 1:17 p.m., Suspicious, Route 7

Officer Richard Corbin responded to a report of a possible burglary in progress. The complainant reported a suspicious ATV and an open door at his neighbor’s residence, which the complainant felt was out of place. Officers spoke with the owner who was out of town and it was determined the ATV was owned by a relative and no burglary had occurred.

5/28, 7:39 p.m., Disturbance, Smith Rd.

Cpl. Gordon LaFountain mediated a dispute over firearms being discharged in the area. He spoke with the parties involved about maintaining an open line of communication about when the shooting would occur so the other party involved could take the necessary steps to limit her animals’ discomfort with the noise.

5/29, 12:11 a.m., Motor vehicle complaint, Westford Rd.

Cpl. Gordon LaFountain responded to a report of a vehicle reportedly operating in an erratic manner. He located the vehicle and did not observe it to be operating in an unsafe manner.

5/29, 8:03 a.m., Traffic stop, River St.

Officer Jareco Coulombe performed a traffic stop of a vehicle for an expired registration. He issued a warning for the violation.

5/29, 11:35 a.m., Arrest on warrant, U.S. Route 7.

Officer Jareco Coulombe arrested a female on an outstanding arrest warrant and transported her to corrections.

5/29, 5:44 p.m., Agency assist, U.S. Route 7.

Officer Jareco Coulombe assisted the Burlington Police Department with a missing juvenile case. The juvenile was later found safe.

5/30, 6:17 a.m., Stolen Vehicle, McMullen Rd.

The complainant reported a truck that had been parked in her driveway was stolen sometime overnight. The truck was entered into the national database as a stolen vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

5/30, 5:20 p.m., Juvenile problem, Railroad St.

Officer Ed Larente responded to a report of juveniles riding their bicycles on the railroad tracks. He responded and spoke with them about the dangers and trespassing on private property. No further action was taken.