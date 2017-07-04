Police log: Wednesday, June 21 – Tuesday, June 27

WRITTEN WARNINGS

29

TICKETS

7 Speeding

1 Uninsured vehicle

ARRESTS

2 DUI #1

1 Domestic assault

1 Excessive speed

1 Violation of abuse prevention order

TOTAL CALLS

179

6/21, 3:02 a.m., DUI, Route 2

Officer Jareco Coulombe stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. He found the operator, a 25-year-old woman from Milton, was under the influence of alcohol. She blew a .141 percent blood alcohol content in a roadside test and was arrested after taking the dexterity test.

6/21, 10:17 a.m., Public Assist, Woodcrest Circ.

Police received a report of a man going around and taking photos. Sgt. Paul Locke found the man was taking them for a realtor’s office.

6/21, 12:19 p.m., Suspicious, Haydenberry Dr.

A woman called because she’d received a photo of her son at a local business when the boy was supposed to be with his father. She was concerned he was out alone. Police explained the matter was a civil issue.

6/21, 4:29 p.m., Suspicious, West Milton Rd.

Cpl. Gordon LaFountain took a call about smoke behind a residence. He located a small fire but found nothing dangerous or unlawful.

6/21, 6:31 p.m., Domestic Disturbance, Boysenberry Dr.

Cpl. LaFountain responded to a verbal argument between a man and woman. No charges were brought.

6/22, 7:28 a.m., Domestic Assault, Shirley Ave.

Officer Ed Larente arrested Veronica Bills, 27, after finding she assaulted someone at the residence and was on court conditions not to be there. She was lodged at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility on a citation for domestic assault and violating release conditions.

6/22, 8:55 a.m., Vandalism, Bombardier Rd.

A caller said a man driving a silver Subaru damaged a mailbox on the road, hitting it and taking off. Police didn’t locate the suspect.

6/22, 10:30 p.m., Domestic Disturbance, Russell Circ. at Middle Rd.

Officer Charles Brown spoke to two subjects arguing on the road. He determined nothing physical occurred.

6/23, 2:35 p.m., Juvenile Problem, Route 7

The Vt. Department for Children and Families requested police do a welfare check on a juvenile. Cpl. Jason Porter located the juvenile and mother at their residence. Everything was fine.

6/23, 6:29 p.m., Suspicious, Boysenberry Dr.

Sgt. Locke took a report of a physical domestic. He found two males arguing, who didn’t want anything done.

6/23, 11:12 p.m., DUI, Railroad St. at Main St.

Sgt. Locke cited a 34-year-old Fairfax man for driving under the influence, first offense, after a roadside test indicated the driver had a .124 percent BAC. The man will answer the citation on July 13.

6/24, 5:56 a.m., Suspicious, McMullen Rd.

Cpl. Chris Grenier took a report about a suspicious female who knocked on a woman’s door and asked to use her WiFi. She left but appeared to be in distress. Police were unable to locate her.

6/24, 7:13 p.m., Motor Vehicle Complaint, Cary Dr.

Someone called in a suspicious rental van parked on the side of the road. Officer Coulombe learned it was being rented by someone in the neighborhood.

6/24, 8:40 p.m., Domestic Disturbance, Route 7

A man and woman were arguing, but nothing physical happened. Officer Coulombe mediated the situation, and the parties separated.

6/24, 10:13 p.m., Disorderly Conduct, Route 7

A man was seen yelling and screaming outside a residence, possibly intoxicated. Officer Richard Corbin found the man had already gone back inside his residence and didn’t answer the door.

6/24, 11:35 p.m., Boating Incident, West Red Rock Rd., Colchester

Milton officers assisted Colchester police as they investigated a capsized boat with two people in the water. Colchester Technical Rescue got them out safely.

6/25, 3:20 a.m., Suspicious, Rebecca Lander Dr.

Someone found a cooler at Milton High School and thought it was suspicious. Officer Coulombe checked it out and found everything was fine.

6/25, 6:08 p.m., Drugs, Checkerberry Sq.

Officer Brown investigated possible drug activity after neighbors called in a suspicious vehicle. He didn’t see anything out of place.

6/26, 12:06 a.m., Suspicious, Route 2

While on patrol, Officer Coulombe located a vehicle parked on the road at the late hour. He learned two men had just finished fishing.

6/26, 1:05 a.m., Assist Motorist, Park Pl.

Officer Corbin checked on a vehicle and found the operator was playing Pokémon Go.

6/26, 11:25 a.m., Public Assist, Route 7

An elderly woman was disoriented and unsure of how to get home. Officer Larente responded and brought her home.

6/26, 4:39 p.m., Accident-Property Damage, Middle Rd.

Officer Larente responded to a two-car accident in a parking lot, in which one driver backed into another vehicle. There were no injuries.

6/26, 7:45 p.m., Domestic Disturbance, East Rd. at Marrs Hollow Rd.

A man and woman were arguing in a vehicle parked on the roadside. They advised it was only verbal and didn’t want police intervention.

6/26, 11:22 p.m., Animal Problem, Gardner Rd.

Officer Matthew McQueen located a German shepherd at large and transported the dog to the kennel. The owner was notified.

6/27, 3:56 p.m., Vandalism, Arrowhead Ave.

Officer William Bosworth is investigating a car’s broken window.

6/27, 4:35 p.m., Public Assist, Rita Way

A man called with concerns his daughter is in an abusive relationship. Cpl. LaFountain gave him advice.