WRITTEN WARNINGS

33

TICKETS

5 Speeding

3 Driving with suspended license

3 Uninspected vehicles

2 Unregistered vehicles

2 Using portable electronic device

1 Consuming alcohol while driving

1 Counterfeit plates, stickers, etc.

ARRESTS

1 Domestic assault

1 Driving with criminally suspended license

1 Excessive speed

1 Violation of abuse prevention order

1 Violation of release conditions

TOTAL CALLS

184

7/4, 12:43 p.m., Animal Problem, Hemlock Rd.

Animal Control Officer Justin Bergeron responded to a report of a loose dog on Hemlock Road. He checked the area but was not able to locate the dog.

7/4, 4:04 p.m., Public Assist, Route 2

Officer Ed Larente assisted two motorists who had a minor motor vehicle accident at Sandbar State Park. There were no reported injuries.

7/4, 8:01 p.m., Domestic Disturbance, Pecor Ave.

Officers responded to a report of siblings who were fighting and arguing. Officers mediated the dispute and made no arrests.

7/4, 8:37 p.m., Juvenile Problem, Middle Rd.

Officer Matthew McQueen responded to a report of juveniles trespassing at a closed business. He checked the property but did not locate anyone in the area.

7/5, 11:56 a.m., Motor Vehicle Complaint, Evergreen Dr.

Sgt. Paul Locke investigated a late-reported parking lot accident.

7/5, 2:29 p.m., Threats/Harassment, Villemaire Ln.

Sgt. Locke answered questions about the process for trespassing someone from private property.

7/5, 5:31 p.m., Drugs, Route 7

Officer Samuel Noel responded to a report of drug paraphernalia that was located at a business. He safely disposed of the items.

7/5, 6:35 p.m., Accident – Property Damage, Middle Rd.

Sgt. Scott Philbrook investigated a minor parking lot accident with no reported injuries. He completed a crash report and provided both operators with a copy.

7/6, 12:07 a.m., Disturbance, Rita Way

Officers responded to a report of a male and female involved in a loud dispute. They checked the area but did not locate a disturbance. No other calls were received.

7/6, 12:08 p.m., Suspicious, Pinewood Ln.

Officer McQueen responded to a report of people running in the area of Pinewood Lane with flashlights. He checked the area but did not locate anyone. There were no reports of thefts or property damage in the area.

7/6, 12:54 p.m., Public Assist, Birch Ln.

Cpl. Jason Porter answered questions about the legality of placing items within the traveled portion of a public highway.

7/6, 1:53 p.m., Vandalism, Route 7

This report was not complete at press time.

7/6, 8:34 p.m., Public Assist, Route 7

Officer Jareco Coulombe responded to a landlord/tenant dispute. He spoke with both parties and offered advice on how to deal with the dispute peacefully.

7/6, 10:11 a.m., Intoxication, Murray Ave.

Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated woman. They met with all parties involved, and the woman stated she was going to go to bed. There were no reported assaults, and no further police assistance was needed.

7/7, 3:21 p.m., Illegal Dumping, Merrill Ln.

Officer Kendra Raymond responded to a report of illegal dumping. The case is still under investigation.

7/7, 7:15 p.m., Domestic Assault, Meadow Rd.

Officer Coulombe arrested a 44-year-old Milton woman for assaulting a family member. She was arraigned on July 9 in Chittenden Superior Court – Criminal Division.

7/7, 11:12 p.m., Suspicious, James Dr.

Officers responded to a report of possible trespassers on the property. They checked the area but did not locate anyone. No other complaints were received and there were no reports of thefts or vandalism in the area.

7/8, 8:14 a.m., Suspicious, Acorn Dr.

Officer Raymond responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area. She located the vehicle and made contact with the operator who advised he was tired as he works nights. She observed no indication of impairment or other illegal activity.

7/8, 5:08 p.m., False Info to Police, Route 7 at Boysenberry Dr.

Officer Noi Jones stopped a vehicle for a registration violation. During the stop he determined the male operator had provided a false name. The man was arrested on an outstanding warrant and brought to jail. The vehicle was towed, and the man will be issued traffic tickets and received a criminal citation for providing a false name.

7/8, 7:07 p.m., Public Assist, West Milton Rd.

Officer Richard Corbin responded to a report of illegal burning. He located the fire and determined there was no violation.

7/8, 10:03 p.m., DUI, Roosevelt Hwy. at Route 2

Officer Coulombe stopped a vehicle for a registration violation. He determined the operator had been consuming alcohol and processed him for DUI.

7/9, 8:09 a.m., Suspicious, Precast Rd.

Officer William Bosworth responded to a complaint of an individual taking pictures of vehicles at a private business. His investigation determined the individual was taking pictures as a hobby. He suggested the man contact business owners in the future to get permission before entering onto private property and taking pictures.

7/9, 5:04 p.m., Motor Vehicle Complaint, Route 7

Investigation determined this incident occurred in Colchester. The incident was referred to Colchester Police for further investigation.

7/9, 6:47 p.m., Citizen Dispute, Route 7

Officers responded to a report of a woman smashing bottles in a parking lot. They located the woman, who reported she broke the bottles out of frustration and was in the process of cleaning up the broken glass. She was warned about engaging in disorderly behavior in a public place.

7/9, 8:41 p.m., Simple Assault, Woodcrest Circ.

Officer McQueen is investigating a report of a dispute between neighbors that resulted in a male being assaulted. The case is still under investigation.

7/10, 6:31 a.m., Suspicious, McMullen Rd. at Railroad St.

Officer McQueen responded to a report of a naked male urinating near a PT Cruiser. He checked the area but did not locate the man or the vehicle described. No other similar complaints were received.

7/10, 11:21 a.m., ATV Complaint, James Dr.

Officer Bosworth responded to a report of dirt bikes being operated on the road and common land. The dirt bikes were gone upon his arrival, but he spoke with the complainant about the issue and suggested she call back if they returned.

7/10, 4:39 p.m., Public Assist, Hillary Ln.

Officer Noel responded to a report of someone burning trash in the area. He located the fire and determined no trash was being burned.

7/10, 8:37 p.m., Juvenile Problem, Pecor Ave.

Officer McQueen responded to a domestic disturbance. The family was put in touch with appropriate services to ensure family members were safe.