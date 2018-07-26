WRITTEN WARNINGS

57

TICKETS

6 Speeding

4 Using portable electronic device

1 Operation on approach of emergency vehicle

1 Stop sign

2 Uninsured vehicles

1 Motorcycles – headgear

1 Operating without license

2 Unregistered vehicles

2 Uninspected vehicles

ARRESTS

4 Driving with criminally suspended license

1 DUI, 2nd and subsequent

1 Violation of release conditions

1 DUI, criminal refusal

1 Negligent operation

1 Excessive speed

TOTAL CALLS

217

7/11, 9:40 a.m., Public Assist, Route 7 at Boysenberry Dr.

While on patrol, Cpl. Jason Porter observed a daycare group waiting to cross the roadway. He stopped traffic to ensure the children and the daycare workers crossed safely.

7/11, 2:08 p.m., Vandalism, Route 7

Sgt. Scott Philbrook took a late reported complaint of damage to a piece of maintenance equipment. The case is still under investigation.

7/11, 5:41 p.m., Public Assist, River St.

Sgt. Paul Locke was asked to increase patrol in the area after an employee was terminated to decrease the possibility of a dispute between the parties.

7/11, 9:38 p.m., Drugs, River St.

Sgt. Locke responded to a smell of marijuana coming from a vehicle. Upon arriving, he spoke with the operator who admitted to smoking earlier. They advised they were not driving and were staying at a friend’s house in the area. They were cautioned about using marijuana and operating a car as well as using marijuana in public.

7/12, 1:33 a.m., Suspicious, North Rd.

Officer Jareco Coulombe responded to a report of a possible intruder in a complainant’s house. Upon arriving, he found no one inside the house. The complainant advised they thought they’d heard someone in the basement, but it was determined no one else was inside.

7/12, 11:17 a.m., Public Assist, Clifford Dr.

Cpl. Porter responded to a man who had been yelling obscenities for over an hour. Upon arriving, the male was gone. He was able to determine who it was and spoke with the owner of the business about the employee who was yelling. The owner advised they would speak with their employee about his behavior.

7/12, 7:33 p.m., Suspicious, Barnum St. at River St.

Officer Richard Corbin responded to a report of possible drug smoke in the area. He determined it was only a campfire.

7/13, 12:52 a.m., Suspicious, Route 7

Officer Corbin located a vehicle with its running lights on. He determined the lights had likely been left on accidentally as the vehicle was secured.

7/13, 1:03 p.m., Found/Lost Property, Herrick Ave.

Officer Samuel Noel recovered an abandoned bicycle and placed it in evidence.

7/13, 3:19 p.m., Noise, Duffy Rd.

Officer Noel responded to a report of gunshots in the area. Upon arriving, he determined the shooting is done in a safe manner and was not in violation of any statutes.

7/13, 4:44 p.m., Suspicious, Bombardier Park

Officer Noel responded to a report of two juveniles possibly breaking into an electrical box. Upon arriving, he determined they were only charging their cell phones.

7/13, 8:20 p.m., Citizen Dispute, Railroad St.

Officer Matthew McQueen responded to a dispute over a parking spot. He spoke with one of the parties who advised the dispute was verbal in nature. The other party did not want to speak with him.

7/13, 10:55 p.m., DUI, Main St. at Railroad St.

Officer McQueen arrested Timothy Sterling, 32, of Jeffersonville, for DUI – second or subsequent offense, after he was stopped for erratic operation. Sterling was issued a citation to appear in Chittenden Superior Court on August 2.

7/14, 2:23 p.m., Public Assist, Hobbs Rd.

Officer Noel arrested William Bowler for violating an abuse prevention order for contacting the plaintiff named in that order. He was issued a citation to appear on July 17 in Chittenden Superior Court.

7/14, 8:19 p.m., Threats/Harassment, Railroad St.

Officer McQueen spoke with a complainant who advised her ex-boyfriend drove by her house with a new girlfriend and yelled an obscenity at her. Officer McQueen spoke with the other party who denied the event. Both sides were advised to stay away from each other and apply for a court order preventing contact if the problem persisted.

7/14, 8:46 p.m., Fireworks, Railroad St.

Sgt. Locke spoke with a complainant who advised they had received a fireworks permit and would be setting off the fireworks. The incident was for documentation.

7/15, 8:40 a.m., Public Assist, Ritchie Ave.

A complainant called to report their tap water was yellow. The public works department was notified as it was not a police issue.

7/15, 1:55 p.m., Found/Lost Property, Route 7

Cpl. Gordon LaFountain spoke with a complainant who found a bank card in an ATM. He was unable to find contact information for the owner, so he returned the card to the bank, so it could be returned to the owner.

7/15, 3:02 p.m., Suspicious, Route 7

Cpl. Porter responded to a report of an unsecured door at a business. The interior of the business was found to be secure, and the key holder was contacted and made aware.

7/15, 6:53 p.m., Domestic Disturbance, Russell Circ.

Cpl. LaFountain responded to a dispute between family members. One of the members had damaged a door, but everyone advised they were not injured and did not need further assistance. One party agreed to leave for the evening.

7/16, 6:42 a.m., Larceny from Vehicle, Hemlock Rd.

Cpl. Porter took a complaint of items stolen from an unlocked vehicle sometime overnight. The case is still under investigation.

7/16, 10:02 a.m., Suspicious, Village Dr.

Sgt. Philbrook responded to a report of a window screen that appeared to have been taken out of a residence. The complainant was concerned someone may have broken in. Philbrook was able to contact the owner and they determined the dog may have pushed the screen out. There were no signs of a crime.

7/16, 10:04 a.m., Missing Person, Taylor St.

Cpl. Porter assisted the Vt. Department for Children and Families with locating and returning a juvenile to DCF custody.

7/16, 4:15 p.m., Motor Vehicle Complaint, Route 7

Sgt. Philbrook took a late report of damage to a vehicle. It was documented for insurance purposes.

7/16, 7:57 p.m., Boating Incident, Lake Arrowhead

Officer Coulombe responded to a report of an unoccupied jet ski on Lake Arrowhead. Upon arriving, he was able to speak with the operator who advised he’d fallen off, but was all set.

7/17, 8:19 a.m., Larceny from Vehicle, Bombardier Rd.

Cpl. Porter took a complaint of a missing license plate.

7/17, 4:19 p.m., Assist Motorist, Interstate 89

Cpl. Porter stopped to check on a vehicle pulled onto the shoulder of the interstate. He determined the operator had stopped to use their cell phone. He advised them they could only stop on the side of the interstate for emergencies and suggested he move to the next exit to complete the call.

7/17/, 4:16 p.m., Drugs, Route 7

Cpl. Porter responded to a report of someone using drugs in the bathroom of a convenience store. Upon arriving, he spoke with the subject, but could not determine that they were in possession of drugs. The subject was issued a trespass notice for the store on request of management.

7/17, 11:07 p.m., Arrest on Warrant, Route 7 at Centre Dr.

Cpl. Chris Grenier stopped a vehicle allegedly involved in a possible burglary in another town. He subsequently arrested the female passenger who had an active arrest warrant.

7/18, 3:07 a.m., DUI, Route 2 at Bear Trap Rd.

Officer Corbin arrested Faith Hughes, 22, of Burlington, for DUI – second or subsequent offense, negligent operation, excessive speed and driving with a suspended license after she was stopped for erratic operation. She was issued a citation to appear in Chittenden Superior Court on August 7.

7/18, 2:35 p.m., Animal Problem, River St.

Officer Noel responded to check on the welfare of a dog that was barking constantly. He spoke with the owner about the barking and determined the dog was in good health and had all of the requirements necessary for it