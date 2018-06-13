Milton police identified three young people who they say stole cash and goods from unlocked vehicles late last month, a press release Wednesday said.

Joshua Carr, 20, was cited with multiple counts of petit larceny and one count of possessing stolen property, police said. Two 17-year-olds were also implicated. One was cited with multiple counts of petit larceny, and the other was referred to the Milton Reparative Board for the same offenses, police said.

The investigation started after police received numerous calls between May 25-30 from citizens who found items missing from their vehicles and property. All the incidents occurred in the early morning in the area of Railroad Street, police said.

Police conducted search two residential warrants on June 1, which turned up items reported stolen. These include cash, electronics, wallets, bicycles and sunglasses, police said.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Milton PD at 893-2424.