Police: Juvenile pair stole car from Milton

Vermont State Police arrested two juveniles last Saturday for a slew of crimes, including operating a car stolen from Milton.

In a press release, VSP said they stopped a tan Audi A4 traveling northbound on Route 2A in Williston around 9:45 a.m. on June 17 and attempted to identify the operator and passenger.

Both juveniles, a 15-year-old South Burlington resident and 16-year-old Johnson resident, provided false names; police later determined the boys had run away from DCF custody, according to the release.

An investigation found the car was stolen from Milton and that the operators were involved in a gas drive-off in Richmond, police said. They also found the juveniles had stolen items from Wal-Mart in Williston before being stopped.

Both males were taken into custody and cited with several offenses, including aggravated operating without owner’s consent, providing false information to law enforcement officers, retail theft and possession of stolen property, the release said.

They were subsequently lodged at the Woodside Juvenile Center and were scheduled to appear in Chittenden County Family Court on Monday.

Separately, Milton Police said they responded to a burglary complaint from a local business just before 8:30 on the same Saturday morning.

Once there, MPD determined the business was broken into in the middle of the night and found a car was stolen after the suspects crashed it into several other vehicles. A blue 110cc dirt bike was also missing, police said.

Surveillance video showed two male suspects committing the crime, MPD’s press release said. The dirt bike has not yet been located.

Milton Police are pursuing additional charges against the aforementioned juveniles, including unlawful mischief, burglary, grand larceny, petit larceny and aggravated operation without owner’s consent.

Police ask anyone with information about the crime to call the department at 893-6171 or Champlain Valley Crime Stoppers at 800-427-8477.