Police investigating fatal crash on I-89

Vermont State Police say a 51-year-old South Burlington man died Monday morning after his delivery truck left Interstate 89 and hit a large tree.

Police say Armelindo Marchesini wasn’t wearing a seatbelt when his truck crashed about a quarter-mile north of the Colchester/Milton exit, 17. He died at the scene and was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the news release said.

The incident, which occurred around 5:30 a.m., reduced traffic to one lane for about five hours while police investigated the crash and the vehicle was removed.

Police say the area was graded for re-pavement recently, though it was not an active construction work zone.

The Vermont DMV Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Team, Colchester Police, Colchester Center Fire and Colchester EMS departments assisted on scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact VSP Cpl. Mark Magnant at 878-7111.