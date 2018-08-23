Vermont State Police have a suspect in custody who they say shot at a fellow driver on Interstate 89 in Milton.

VSP arrested Jason Dion, 21, of Winooski on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 22, on I-89 in St. Albans. A press release Thursday said Dion was driving northbound near mile marker 102 in Milton behind the victim, 22-year-old Tristan Cameron of St. Albans.

Multiple witnesses saw Dion’s 2013 Dodge Dart operating erratically, passing vehicles on both sides before producing a handgun and shooting at Cameron. No one was injured, police said.

Cameron called 911, and troopers from the VSP-St. Albans barracks intercepted Dion as he continued north. He led troopers on a three-mile pursuit, traveling between 55 and 60 mph before stopping near mile marker 115, police said.

Police recovered a revolver-style handgun from Dion’s vehicle. Shortly after, he “experienced a medical event,” the press release says, and was transported to Northwestern Medical Center. Police are investigating Dion for driving under the influence of drugs, but have already cited him for aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, gross negligent operation and attempting to elude.

He’s currently under Vt. Department of Corrections custody at the hospital on $50,000 bail, police said.