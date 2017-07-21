Police: Car hits Hannaford shopper

A pedestrian was sent to the hospital with minor injuries Friday morning after a vehicle struck the person in the Hannaford parking lot, a press release said.

Milton police responded to the grocery store at 259 Route 7 South just before 9 a.m. Officers determined the pedestrian was crossing the roadway between the parking lot and store when an operator, traveling north, struck the person, police said.

The pedestrian suffered numerous external injuries but was in stable condition when Milton Rescue transported the person to the University of Vermont Medical Center.

Police said alcohol and drugs are likely not factors in the crash.