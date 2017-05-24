Planning commission denies Georgia Beach project

In a 4-1 decision Tuesday night, the Georgia Planning Commission denied the town’s site plan review for a 6,000-square foot structure donated by local businessman Jim Bryce to replace the aging pavilion at Georgia Beach, selectboard chairman Chris Letourneau said.

Review began two weeks ago when engineer Sam Ruggiano presented the project at a May 9 hearing heavily attended by park neighbors and town officials, including the entire selectboard.

Then, some residents and planning commissioners alike openly scrutinized the aesthetics of the proposed structure, a pre-fabricated 60 by 100-foot steel enclosure with cedar siding, and bemoaned a western wall that would block lakefront views.

Board members reminded the crowd this structure – worth upward of $350,000 – was a donation, save for the cost of permitting, wiring and tearing down the old buildings.

“Mr. Bryce feels this is the appropriate building for the community,” town administrator Mike McCarthy said then. “This is the offer on the table.”

No decision was reached, though, and the commission continued deliberations to its next meeting. That Friday, the building materials – which were dropped off earlier in the month, awaiting construction – were removed, causing widespread speculation the donor’s offer was rescinded.

Officially, there’s no word on the offer’s status – the board has not heard directly from Bryce one way or the other, selectman Ric Nye said at the board’s May 22 meeting. He said the board intended to continue its ongoing permitting process.

“We’re not closing any doors at this point,” vice-chairman Matt Crawford added.

Monday’s meeting offered the board its first opportunity to publicly debrief from the May 9 hearing, which grew contentious at times, before the planning commission continued deliberations the next night.

“There seemed to be a level of disrespect by some members that I did not expect,” Nye said, expressing concern over how other applicants may be treated.

“The planning commission seemed to overstep its role and started providing testimony rather than taking testimony,” Crawford said. “Ultimately if this thing is derailed, maybe some of those comments may be the ones that are the straws that broke the camel’s back.”

The next night, commissioners deliberated for over an hour before rendering their denial, citing Article 7 of their bylaws – planning and design standards – and lack of information in the site plan, Letourneau said, noting a written decision is still pending.

Suzanna Brown, Tara King, Greg Drew and Maurice Fitzgerald all voted against the project; George Bilodeau voted in favor. Chairman Peter Pembroke and commissioner Tony Heinlein abstained, Letourneau reported from the meeting that ended just before the Independent’s press deadline.

Letourneau said he was disappointed but not surprised given the discord at the May 9 hearing, which he said was especially noticeable after watching a recording.

He doubted the basis of the commission’s decision would hold up, noting he would closely study the section cited but was reluctant to believe the proposal failed to meet site plan requirements.

“I’m in favor of the planning commission treating [town] stuff with more scrutiny than anybody else’s … but I don’t think that scrutiny was there,” he said. “I think this was personal.”

He went on to condemn “cyberbullying” in a Georgia Facebook group – of which Pembroke serves as administrator – of residents who spoke ill of the project. In the end, his concern laid with fellow public servants.

“I wish that everybody in this town could come together and make a product from a great donor,” he said. “[Bryce] is trying to give us $350,000-plus, and we’re shooting ourselves in the foot; we won’t take it.”

Letourneau said he needed to confer with the rest of the board before commenting on next steps, including whether the town would pull its other pending permit applications or appeal the planning commission’s decision.

“I don’t know where we go from here,” he said. “I hope our planning commission does not treat other applicants the way I feel we’ve been treated for fear of a lawsuit.”

Recordings of all local meetings are available to watch online at www.lcatv.org.