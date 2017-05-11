MILTON – Peter Bliek, 71, died unexpectedly on May 9, 2017 at the University of Vermont Medical Center following a heart attack.

Peter was born Jan., 1946 in Oerle, Holland, the son of Nicolaas van den Bliek and Henrica Antonis. His family moved to the U.S. in 1958 and settled in Vermont. He became a citizen in 1964. Peter attended school in Salisbury, Panton, Middlebury and Vergennes. He began working at Foster Brothers Dairy in Middlebury and worked at Simmonds Precision, Novak Gas Station, Standard Register, Polymers, North End Diner, which he owned; Bliek’s Video, Buyer’s Digest, Little Otter Store, Bouyea-Fassetts, G&S tours, Essex Country Club, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Kohl’s and for Kenny Mayo.

Peter loved to cook and was a great chef. He also enjoyed golf, fishing and bowling. He was a member of the Eagles Club in Milton and an honorary member of the American Legion in Colchester. He married Carolyn Bowman on July 2, 1994 in Vergennes.

In addition to Carolyn of Milton, he is survived by his son, Brian Bliek, and fiancé, Lana Santagata and grandson, Nicholas, of Ballston Spa, N.Y.; by his daughter, Penny Bliek, and Timothy Jimmo and granddaughter, Shianne Jimmo; of Hinesburg; by his siblings Gerald van den Bliek of Holland, Cathy (Leo) Paine of Missouri, Corrie Palmer of Vergennes, Thea (John) Graham of Latham, N.Y., Frank Bliek of Maryland and Eileen (Harold “Skip”) Leach of Vergennes; by his former wife, Susanne Mae Mattison, and by several nieces and nephews.

Donations may be made to the Eagles Club, Aerie # 4218, 42 Centre Drive, Milton, VT 05468 or to the American Heart Association, Vermont Affiliate, Inc., 434 Hurricane Lane, Williston, VT 05495.

A celebration of Peter’s life will be held Saturday May 13, 2017 from noon-5 p.m. at the Eagles Club at 42 Centre Dr. in Milton. Online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.