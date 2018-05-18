Sex: Neutered male

Breed: Mixed breed

Age: ~ 2 years old

Reason Here: Leo was not a good fit for his previous home

Arrival Date: 2/28/2018

Energy Level: High

Size/Weight: Medium/ 65 lbs.



Leo, our bouncing brindle boy needs a home! Leo is clearly a good looking guy, there’s no debate about that, but Leo is so much more! Looking for a house-trained pooch? Look to Leo! Looking for a dog to go on VT adventures with? Look to Leo! Want an affectionate buddy to cuddle with after your outdoor adventure? Look to Leo! Like most dogs, Leo still needs to work on some of his training, but he is off to agreat start! Leo needs a family that can continue to mold him into the great pooch we know he is. Are you the right person for Leo? Come find out!

Dogs: Leo has been interested in other dogs and may do well with a proper introduction

Cats: He has no history with cats

Children: He needs a home without children

P.S. It has been noted that Leo “frolics” when he’s on the leash, how cute is that?!

For more pets like Leo that are up for adoption, visit the Humane Society of Chittenden County.