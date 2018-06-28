Sex: Spayed female

Breed: Mixed breed

Age: ~ 13 years old

Reason Here: Found as a stray

Arrival Date: 5/21/2018

Energy Level: Medium

Size/Weight: Large/ 78 lbs.

You’re sure to smile when you lay your eyes on Miss Sasha Fierce! Her plumpness, her adorable ears, and her inquisitive face make her a recipe for cuteness. Sasha Fierce was found as a stray and she’s not quite sure how she found herself homeless for her golden years, but she’s counting on a new family to walk through the door any minute! She is a sweet and gentle, sophisticated beauty with tons of love to give! When looking for your next dog, consider a senior and consider Ms. Fierce – a Certified Pre-Owned Pet! What’s that? Check out our website for details!

Dogs: Sasha Fierce’s history with dogs is unknown. She has been interested in them at HSCC.

Cats: Her history with cats is unknown

Children: Her history with children is unknown

