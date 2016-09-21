Perspective: Milton deserves better

By JOSH KAUFMANN, Sports editor

In ESPN’s excellent look at the hazing and death of Milton football player Jordan Preavy, I was struck by the absence of anyone taking responsibility beyond mouthing the words “I take responsibility” as if from a teleprompter.

The report by ESPN’s “Outside the Lines” investigative team aired last week and looked at three serious cases of hazing that were not appropriately acted upon when reported. One was in California, another in Montreal and the third in Milton, where several former MHS football players ended up pleading guilty to crimes after the suicide of one of the victims, Jordan Preavy.

Among other items, we revisit the modern go-to non-apology, generally stating regret that things happened with the unstated hope of suffering as minimally as possible for any role in those things happening, and the implication that “it wasn’t my fault.” Instead of saying, “I did a horrible thing,” a perpetrator regrets that he wasn’t a better leader. Another says he takes responsibility while negotiating a plea deal that minimizes what really happened. And those who were in charge can’t even be bothered to pretend.

Taking responsibility does not mean fighting to keep a position that any honorable person would have resigned within days of learning that Jordan Preavy had taken his life.

Taking responsibility does not mean bargaining for a plea deal that on its face denies guilt for what one is theoretically taking responsibility for. Taking responsibility would mean telling one’s lawyer to sit down, telling the DA what you did, then — and this is where the actual taking of responsibility comes in — accepting the consequences of those actions rather than minimizing them, taking advantage of the convenient fact that the victim is no longer able to speak.

Taking responsibility means facing the hard truth that one failed in one’s most important job, and leaving without a fuss so someone new can come in and the school’s healing can take priority over retaining one’s paycheck.

Taking responsibility is not moving 1,500 miles away and refusing to even address what happened to kids on your watch, let alone apologizing for it.

Taking responsibility, in short, is not a means to minimize consequences, which is how it was used by those most responsible for the horrors visited upon Jordan Preavy and others. Even if our justice system is perversely geared toward guilty parties not admitting anything, taking responsibility means doing just that. If the end result is a year in prison instead of a few days, or losing one’s job instead of taking a long taxpayer-funded mental health break, so be it.

The most maddening aspect of this sad affair — beyond the tragic loss of Jordan Preavy’s life — is listening to those who did this to him or allowed it to be done to him pretend to take responsibility, or to wish it away by fleeing either the state, any questions or reality.

The notion that a coach — by definition, a person who likes to be in control — not only had no idea, but never thought to wonder why a returning starter at a key position decided not to play his senior year, stretches credulity. One could be forgiven for skepticism that leaving the job and the state just as the investigation was becoming public was the coincidence of the century.

The idea that an administrator can apparently live with herself quite happily (let alone still be employed in that job) after, at best, failing to protect a student, and, at worst, facilitating more abuse and the tragic end result, is mind-bending.

That two supposed education professionals could hide behind sick leave and layers of lawyers instead of being honest and open, and using the tragedy as a lesson for educators everywhere that finding the nearest rug and broom is not leadership, is appalling.

The assault of Jordan Preavy by teammates and those duty-bound to protect him is not, and never should be, irrelevant just because he is no longer with us. Just as wishing that those involved did all they could, or that everyone involved in the mess has left the scene of their crimes, does not make it so.

A child in the care of some, a teammate to others, killed himself. It’s not possible to prove that the sexual assault and pathetic response to it directly caused Jordan Preavy’s death. It’s equally impossible to claim that the sexual abuse had nothing to do with it, or to claim that those in charge did everything they could — given that they did nothing — to prevent it.

The absence of a direct, proven link absolves no one.

Teachers lose their licenses and jobs for offenses that pale in comparison, because they are in charge of our precious children and are held to a high standard. Coaches in our local schools have lost their jobs for momentary lapses that are far less damaging but unforgivable because they are in charge of our precious children and are held to a high standard.

Why administrators are not held to that standard, or a higher standard, is a mystery. Why mandatory reporters faced no consequences for not reporting is the same.

Even if the hard-to-swallow and contradicted-by-evidence claims of ignorance were true, clearly more had to have been done to find out what was going on. Any ignorance was either intentional ignorance or incompetence of a colossal nature. Either should be grounds for firing, if not a great deal more.

Milton’s students deserved better. They still do.