Pearl Whitney-Covey

BURLINGTON – Pearl Ilene Whitney-Covey, 88, a former Milton resident, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 16, 2017 with her loving family by her side at the Starr Farm Nursing Center in Burlington, where she had resided for the last eight years.

Pearl was born May 30, 1929 in East Monkton, the daughter of the late Alfonzo and Minnie Downs Brace.

A lady who took pleasure in helping others, Pearl was a senior soldier of the Salvation Army in Burlington for 15 years where she also taught Sunday school. She served as an RSVP volunteer as well as a volunteer for the Champlain Valley Agency on Aging, where she was a member of both the CVAA Community Meals Program and Arrowhead Seniors in Milton. She also belonged to the United Church of Milton.

She was married to Homer Whitney, who passed away in 1985. On May 30, 1992, she married Lawrence Covey in Burlington. Larry passed away on June 21, 2004.

She is survived by her children, George and Sharon Whitney of Proctor, Shirley Mulliss of Milton, Joyce LaBelle of Essex, Larry and Betsy Whitney of Milton, Barbara and Robert Merchant of Burlington, Marjory and Michael Burt of Milton and Francis Whitney, also of Milton; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son-in-law, Steve Mullis; daughter-in-law, Sharon Whitney; brothers Harold, Howard and William Brace and her sister, Annabelle Hayes.

Visiting hours were held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21 at Minor Funeral Home in Milton. A service followed at 1 p.m. by the Rev. Jeffrey Cornwell. She was buried in the Shelburne Village Cemetery, and a reception followed at 3:30 p.m. in the Arrowhead Senior Center in Milton.

A special thank you to the staff of Starr Farm Nursing Center for their kind and compassionate care extended to Pearl while she resided there.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Chittenden County Humane Society, 142 Kindness Court, South Burlington, VT 05403 or to the Arrowhead Senior Center, P.O. Box 785, Milton, VT 05468.

Online condolences may be made at www.minorfh.com.