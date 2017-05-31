Passing the baton

Gisele McRae surveyed the assembled crew of middle and high school students in the Milton Middle School gymnasium on Friday, gripping a black metal music stand.

The kids squinted at their sheet music, playing a few measures of the patriotic songs they prepped for the district’s annual Memorial Day assembly, held just before the long holiday weekend.

“You all are so great,” McRae started with a glint in her eye. “I think you should take the next three days off.”

She giggled as the students groaned and rolled their eyes with a smile. Even they knew the upcoming week was special for McRae. After spending 36 years as a music teacher, the latter 33 in Milton, the longtime music educator is readying for her retirement at the end of the school year.

“I’m having more fun than anybody here,” McRae said with a laugh in her office the morning prior. “I can say right now that I’m excited as I [ever] have been to have these programs.”

McRae moved to Milton in 1984 as a newlywed, taking over for a well-liked music director with a lengthy tenure in the district. Serendipitously, McRae had first met her future predecessor and future husband on the same day at – where else? – a music festival.

She did it all right out of the gate, leading the charge in middle and high school band and chorus. At the time, a truncated schedule meant McRae’s students often only had 22 minutes to hastily assemble their instruments and play a few notes before dashing to the next class.

It was a demanding time, McRae recalled, but also one with robust community support. She still remembers the reception parents threw in her honor when she arrived at the district, back when the only stoplight in town was a blinking signal down by the dam.

Since then, schedules have shuffled countless times, and McRae’s own role in the department has morphed. Most recently, she’s served as the high school choral director and middle school band director.

A special emphasis was placed on individual lessons in her time at the school, McRae noted. The small group settings offer the opportunity to sort through problem areas that might go unaddressed in the large group setting, she said.

MHS junior Kyle Palmer said he’s witnessed that direction firsthand in the choral program.

“She shows you how to appreciate growth as a musician,” Palmer said. “She knows you’re not going to get everything right the first time.”

The town’s encouragement has held strong through the decades, McRae said, especially when funding for the program was on the chopping block once or twice.

“I have never felt music was an endangered species here,” she said.

Living in the town she taught in presented its own set of challenges, though, especially when McRae found herself juggling the role of mother and director in the band room.

Her son, Kyle, eventually hung up his trombone, but McRae’s daughter, Kate, played her way right into the family business. She currently teaches chorus at an Alabama school.

McRae’s worlds collided when Kate auditioned for the lead role in the musical “Crazy for You.” Always striving to be impartial, McRae cast Kate’s classmate instead — and had to deliver the bad news to her daughter later that night.

It was, in fact, a love of musical theater that helped McRae find her own voice at age 14. She was, well, instrumental in reviving that art form on the MHS stage in 1993, helping to direct the flashy productions for more than two decades.

“I thought to myself, ‘It’s really changed my life. I probably can help students change theirs as well,’” McRae said. “I know how music can move people.”

She’s perhaps most proud of “Jesus Christ Superstar,” assembled on stage in 2014. McRae worked diligently with students Jesse Agan and Steven Beaulieu to develop the singing chops they needed to tackle the demanding numbers.

“She would give me tips every week, little things to work on,” Beaulieu said, noting McRae’s reputation as a strict instructor was, at first, unsettling. “She’s a dedicated, supportive and caring educator. I’m glad I was able to witness that.”

Her former pupils say it was McRae who encouraged them to pursue music outside of school, prompting them to form a rock band of their own.

Both Agan and Beaulieu planned to join McRae on stage one final time during her final concert last Wednesday. Her husband, Bruce, was scheduled to accompany her choral group for a number, too.

During a rehearsal, Agan said he was pleasantly surprised to see just how rapidly the choral program had grown under McRae’s direction.

“After two years we really felt like it was just a normal day of school,” Agan said of the trip down memory lane. “That was our home for a while.”

McRae knows the concert will be an emotional one, but hopes the emphasis can stay on her seven graduating seniors. The group even invited her to add her touch to the mural painted on the high school’s music room wall, a tradition completed by countless departing students.

Though her eyes welled up with tears at the prospect of leaving her beloved program behind, McRae noted she won’t miss waking up at the crack of dawn. She’s looking forward to traveling and spending time with her young grandson during her newfound free time.

“I’m going out on my terms,” McRae said. “I’m more fearless now than I’ve ever been.”