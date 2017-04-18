On second try, school budget passes

John Schmoll receives a ballot to vote on the revised school budget Tuesday afternoon. (Photo by Kaylee Sullivan)

Milton voters headed to the polls once again Tuesday, this time passing a revised $29.2 million school budget for fiscal year 2018.

The measure is a 1.98 percent, or $565,204, increase from the current fiscal year. Voters approved the ballot item by 87 votes: 758 to 671, official results show.

“It’s a good day, and I just appreciate every ‘yes’ vote,” superintendent Ann Bradshaw said Tuesday night.

With the newly approved budget, education spending per equalized pupil will climb to $14,585, a 3.56 percent increase, over the current year.

Business manager Don Johnson estimated taxpayers with a $250,000 home will see a $11.57 monthly raise on their tax bills.

On Town Meeting Day in early March, voters shot down the original $30.1 million proposed budget, a 5.45 general fund increase, 1,038 to 677. Education spending per equalized pupil would have increased by 6.79 percent.

School administrators were sent back to the drawing board to see where cuts could be made. One decrease came from diminishing newly proposed programming focused on special education and behavioral intervention.

When school trustees approved the $29 million revised proposal late last month, Bradshaw said the district planned to hold off on hiring and making specific cuts until a budget passed.

Now that the district has voters’ approval, Bradshaw said it will post job openings, such as fall athletic coaching positions and a newly proposed world language teacher.

It’s late in the hiring season, though, Bradshaw said, so they have to get moving.

Two school psychologist positions were posted previously, she added, because the change in programming was cost effective at $8,000. The two in-house positions are traded for current contracted services through the Howard Center.

Specific details about what the FY18 budget brings, she said, are still under revision.

“I’m just happy that now we can really concentrate on the work ahead of us rather than retooling,” Bradshaw said. “Now we can move forward in a positive direction and do the best we can with what we have.”

Bradshaw said a couple teachers were handed official reduction-in-force notices, and others were given warning their position could be eliminated. She’ll revisit that to see what final staffing cuts need to occur, she said.

At Monday’s budget informational meeting — attended by school administrators and one community member — Bradshaw reiterated the district will reassign current staff new duties to inch toward its goal of bettering culture and enrichment in Milton schools.

Of the town’s 8,190 registered voters, 1,429 people showed to the polls, town clerk Sheryl Prince confirmed — a 17.4 percent turnout and about 300 fewer voters than the 21 percent turnout in March.

Once the original proposal failed, school trustees, administrators and concerned residents gathered to brainstorm how to get more people to the polls.

Leading up to Tuesday, signs scattered Route 7 and surrounding areas to remind residents of the upcoming vote. When vote day arrived, a group of enthusiastic individuals lined the roadway, encouraging people to turn into the town offices.

Between Town Meeting Day and the revote, 40 more Miltonians registered to vote. About another 12 registered on Tuesday.

“We’re gaining trust, and that’s a good thing,” Bradshaw said. “We want to do more of that. Engage parents more, engage the community more and really get everybody working together toward a common goal.”

Editor’s note: This story originally said taxpayers with a $250,000 home will see a $21 monthly raise on their tax bills. This number was the increase for the budget that failed on Town Meeting Day. The approved maximum estimated FY18 increase is actually $11.57. We regret the error.