Nationwide freight company Old Dominion has a new outpost in Milton’s Catamount Industrial Park.

The 84-year-old North Carolina-based company hosted Milton officials last week at the grand opening of its 17,500-square-foot distribution center on Catamount Drive after more than a year of permitting and construction.

The 40-door facility was built to contain and plan for the company’s growth, according to Bob Foote, Old Dominion’s vice president of the company’s northern service region. It relocated to Milton from Williston mostly due to the town’s proximity to Interstate 89, expanding its reach across Vermont and New York.

“We looked for property and what we felt were strategic areas. It ended up being Milton,” Foote said. “I think it’s going to work very favorably for us.”

Old Dominion was founded in 1934 and grew to operate 233 locations nationwide. The new Milton site was one of six upgrades completed this summer; others include locations in Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Colorado, Texas and California, a news release said.

“We have to be everywhere to help our customers keep their promises,” VP of field services and real estate Terry Hutchins said in a news release.

Old Dominion specializes in “less-than-truckload” shipping, meaning its trucks carry freight – anything from raw materials to finished products – from multiple companies seeking the same destination. One of its major partners is Major League Baseball, including the Boston Red Sox.

The Milton location is the company’s only Vermont service center. It began seeking permits last year: Milton’s Development Review Board approved its site plan in May 2017, and the District 4 Act 250 Commission followed suit that August.

Foote praised the permitting process as accommodating and smooth, feedback Milton town manager Don Turner said he’s not used to hearing among developers in Vermont.

“I’m proud to say – and they said it a number of times – that Milton was very good to work with. They were supportive in helping them understand the process and get the project through the process in a timely manner,” he said.

Turner was especially pleased to hear Old Dominion plans to grow its workforce in Vermont, which is currently at 40 employees. The way Foote tells it, the company built the new 40-door facility on 7.1 acres with expansion in mind.

“We give ourselves opportunity to grow by putting ourselves in a larger facility. You could almost call it the ‘Field of Dreams’ concept: Build it, and it will come,” Foote said, referencing the classic 1989 Kevin Costner film.

The shipping center boasts new technology, too, like a dispatch system to ensure deliveries are scheduled on time, and airbags that cushion the cargo and prevent damage.

(Photos courtesy of Old Dominion)

The upgrades are part of Old Dominion’s $555 million investment in 2018, $200 million of which went toward purchasing, building or expanding service centers like the one in Milton, according to its most recent quarterly report to investors.

The filing says Old Dominion’s less-than-truckload revenue per hundredweight increased 6.7 percent compared to the same period last year. The company added 16 percent more employees during the second quarter of 2018 than 2017, the report says.

Nationwide, Old Dominion employs 22,000 people and has a fleet of 41,000 tractors and trailers.

“That can expand exponentially,” Foote said of the Milton center’s staffing levels. “As we expand with our customer base, we’ll expand with our employee base.”

Turner is pleased to see the lots in Catamount filling up, and there are only two or three left, he said. Large industrial projects contribute significantly to the town’s tax base.

“We have the infrastructure in place for industrial development,” Turner said. “They invested to make sure the building would last a long time. That was all positive.”

Foote was pleased the project finished on schedule and praised everyone from the builders to local employees for their contributions.

“It just seems like the people in that area are hard workers, and they’re dedicated and committed,” he said. “As I would like to say, they bleed OD. It permeates through that terminal, and I think the customer base sees that.”